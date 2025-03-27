“Tone deaf”— Summer House fans react to Jesse admitting he would date Ciara

Episode 7 of Summer House season 9 was released on March 26. The episode was titled Toeing the Line and documented Kyle and Craig addressing their long-reigning feud, Paige telling Ciara how she was dating a "hater," and Jesse getting questioned by Amanda and Craig about whom among Ciara and Lexi he would choose.

The previous episodes of Summer House saw Jesse romancing Lexi while also making his feelings known about Ciara. In episode 7, he clarified to Amanda and Craig that while he liked Ciara, they had been friends because she dated his friend, West, before. So it was difficult for the chemistry to get going.

To this, Amanda asked him if he would date Ciara given the chance, and he said he would. He also stated that Ciara had the purest heart and that she was beautiful. Fans of Summer House reacted to what Jesse said about Ciara on X. Some took it as a sign of them dating in the future, while others criticized Jesse for going after the lady his best friend once dated.

"Jesse is so tone deaf. Like bro practice emotional awareness and read the through…," a fan said.

A netizen reacts (Image via X/ @dvnshmr)

"I wouldn’t mind seeing West absolutely crushed over a Jesse and Ciara fling," said another.

"Jesse is diabolical giving Lexi reassurance while actively debating if he wants to go for Ciara or not," added another.

"Jesse was asked if he would date Ciara, and he said, 'would I date Ciara? I’m a heteros*xual male, yes' His first serve," wrote one.

While some fans of Summer House pointed out the way he admitted he liked Ciara, others approved or disapproved of their pairing.

"I do not want Ciara with Jesse or Carl or wea or the pool boy. I want better for her dammit. Like does she understands she is a 10!?" an X user wrote.

"Ciara and Jesse would have been low-key cute af. I am toxic," another user wrote.

"Amanda has completely planted the seed in Jesse’s head about Ciara, and now there’s no turning back. Lexi is going to quit her first season, lmao," commented one.

"So the seeds are being planted that in two summers or less we will see Jesse and Ciara as a thing right?" wrote one.

What Jesse said about his dating life on Summer House season 9, episode 7

Jesse told Amanda and Craig that when he saw "hot girls" at the party, he wanted to interact with them, to which Amanda asked if he wanted to change his ways. Jesse said that at some point, he did want to settle down and commit to one person.

Jesse then revealed that he had a good conversation with Ciara, which was also heartwarming. Amanda said that she felt like they were going to date sometime, Jesse agreed and revealed that he had asked her the same. He also said that he would have shot his shot a year ago, but West swooned her first.

Amanda then asked Jesse who he would save if there was a fire— Lexi or Ciara.

"They're both so tiny I'm throwing both over my shoulders," Jesse replied.

Then, when Amanda asked him if he would be open to dating Ciara, he told them that he was a "heteros*xual male," so he would.

New episodes of Summer House season 9 are released on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

