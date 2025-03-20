Summer House season 9 episode 6 recap: Craig and Kyle’s feud continues while Jesse flirts with Ciara

Summer House season 9, episode 6 aired on March 19, 2025, continuing the group’s weekend in the Hamptons. Tensions between Craig and Kyle continued, with Kyle pushing for a conversation, while Craig wanted to delay it. Meanwhile, Jesse spent time away from Lexi, and was caught flirting with Ciara, leading to a discussion about where his relationship stood.

This episode of Summer House also featured Amanda’s birthday celebration, Carl inviting a new guest to his shipwrecked-themed party, and ongoing conversations about friendships and relationships within the house. Kyle attempted to address his issues with Craig, but Craig refused to have the discussion immediately.

As the group prepared for the party, Jesse's interactions with Ciara raised questions about his commitment to Lexi. Carl, who was focused on his own dating life, invited a new friend to the party, hoping to move forward from past relationships. Meanwhile, Gabby and Amanda discussed Carl’s approach to dating, with Gabby expressing curiosity about how he would handle the situation.

Kyle pushes for a conversation while Craig refuses in Summer House

Kyle was determined to discuss his unresolved issues with Craig, believing that avoiding the topic only increased the tension. As the two interacted throughout the weekend, Kyle kept bringing up the situation. He made it clear that he wanted a resolution,

“This weekend I’m going to address the elephant in the room between me and Craig,” he stated.

However, Craig was unwilling to engage in the conversation at that moment. When Kyle attempted to bring it up again, Craig shut it down, saying he preferred to talk later. Jesse, noticing the brief civility between them, asked, “Did I miss a squashing of the beef?” but soon realized that was not the case.

Kyle, frustrated with Craig’s refusal, walked away.

“So much for me trying to minimize the awkwardness. Like, what the f*ck was that?” she said later.

His frustration continued throughout the party as he tried to navigate his interactions with Craig, while also managing the group dynamics.

Meanwhile, Paige encouraged Craig to address the issue and move on, pointing out that delaying the conversation only made things more uncomfortable for everyone in the house. Craig, however, was firm in his decision to wait, believing that the discussion would be more productive at a later time.

Jesse spends time with Ciara while Lexi is away

With Lexi not present for the weekend in Summer House, Jesse found himself spending more time with Ciara. Initially, he talked about his relationship with Lexi, mentioning that they were taking things slowly. However, as the night progressed, his interactions with Ciara became more playful. During the group’s time by the pool, Jesse jumped onto a float where Ciara was sitting,

“Me and Jesse definitely flirt. But I don’t have any intentions behind it,” she later commented.

She also suggested that if the situation presented itself, Jesse might act on it. Meanwhile, others in the house noticed Jesse’s behavior. West pointed out that even before they had left Manhattan, Jesse had already brought up Lexi multiple times. He highlighted Jesse’s continued focus on his relationship despite his interactions with Ciara.

“Not even off Manhattan and we’re talking about Lexi,” he said.

As the party continued in Summer House, Jesse’s actions became a topic of discussion among the housemates. Some wondered whether his time away from Lexi would change how he viewed their relationship, while others questioned whether Ciara was open to anything beyond casual flirting.

New episodes of Summer House season 9 continue airing every Wednesday at 9/8c on Bravo.

