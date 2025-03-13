“Self-projection”- Summer House fans criticize Danielle for her remarks on Lindsay’s relationship

Summer House season 9, episode 5, was released on March 12. The episode centered on the growing chemistry between Jesse and Lexi and the other cast members' opinions on it. Paige meets her boyfriend Craig for dinner, where they discuss the future of their relationship.

The episode showed Danielle and Lindsay discussing the latter's life after pregnancy. When Lindsay stated she would raise her kid in the city, Danielle was shocked to learn that her boyfriend, Turner, wouldn't live with her. Clarifying why Turner wasn't staying with her, Lindsay stated that she didn't want to add any pressure on her relationship and wanted things to grow naturally. To this, Danielle said:

"A normal couple pace? I think the ship has sailed on the normal couple pace. If it’s going well, why wouldn’t you want him physically there all of the time?"

She added that she didn't want Lindsay to be a single mom. Lindsay was disappointed in Danielle's understanding of her relationship, and so were the Summer House fans. They came to X to react to Danielle's comments on Lindsay's relationship.

"Danielle’s judgement is always self-projection let’s start there," a fan said.

"Danielle doesn’t want Lindsay Hubbard to ever be happy in life if she isn’t. She is the most miserable, unsupportive and selfish person on this cast which, didn’t she quit?" said another.

"I guess it doesn’t matter if Danielle’s a full-time cast member or not. She’ll still find the time to get in front of the camera and criticize every decision Lindsay is making," added a third.

"Where is YOUR man, Danielle?" wrote one.

Fans of Summer House thought Danielle was being judgy about Lindsay's business and not agreeing with the terms, she wanted to grow her relationship.

"Here we gooooooooooo again… Danielle poking her nose back in Lindsay’s business. Any one feel like she throws nothing much daggers at Hubbs during her confessionals," an X user wrote.

"Here we go with nosy Danielle again. Every relationship has different standards. Why does she think her friends have to adhere to her expectations???" wrote another.

"Damn Danielle is judgy no matter the situation. Lindsey is damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t. Let Lindsey go at a pace she's comfortable since everyone keeps reminding her she just got out of an engagement every 5 seconds!" commented one.

"Lindsay doesn’t have to follow Danielle’s rules or anyone else’s! She’s happy and pregnant, leave her alone!!! Lindsay sounds logical to me," wrote one.

What else happened on Summer House season 9, episode 5?

At a dinner with the cast of Summer House, where Lexi wasn't present, Jesse admitted that Lexi had given him a timeline to be committed to her. She said she needed to know in a month if he wanted to date her. Jesse stated that he first thought of being committed to her, but now that was out of the question.

The next day at the pool party, newbie Imrul opened up about his journey as an immigrant. He said that after he arrived in the States, he married a citizen and got a green card. The cast was shocked to hear it and asked if he was still married, to which Imrul said he was.

Paige met Craig for dinner on Summer House, where she discussed how guilty she felt about not meeting her parents' expectations of having a husband and children. She stated that she was busy and didn't have time to freeze her eggs. Craig told her that he was happy she was successful but told her that she couldn't be as busy when she started a family.

New episodes of Summer House season 9 come out on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

