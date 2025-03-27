Summer House season 9 episode 7 recap – Craig calls out Kyle for lying, while Jesse tries to reunite Ciara and West

Summer House season 9 episode 7 aired on March 26, 2025, bringing tension among the cast. The episode featured multiple conflicts, including Craig calling out Kyle for lying and Jesse Solomon trying to mend things between Ciara and West.

Craig confronted Kyle about past statements, particularly addressing Kyle’s claim on Watch What Happens Live that Craig had lied. Meanwhile, Jesse Solomon attempted to get Ciara to reconcile with West but refused, stating she felt “used” last summer.

The episode also saw growing tensions between Jesse and his girlfriend, Lexi, as his behavior at a party raised questions about his loyalty. As the season progresses, Summer House continues to highlight the complexities of relationships within the group.

What happened in the Summer House episode

The Summer House episode opened with Craig and Kyle discussing their issues. Kyle approached Craig, saying he wanted to talk, and Craig told him to wait in the dingy while he grabbed a drink. Instead, Craig took his time, using the bathroom, checking emails, snacking, and even sending memes to his mom before finally sitting down with Kyle.

Once they spoke, Kyle clarified that his issue was not about the business proposal itself but the way Craig handled it. Craig defended himself, saying he had informed Kyle and did not believe he had done anything wrong.

He was upset that Kyle publicly called him a liar on Watch What Happens Live, which aired before the episode. Craig stated, “You called me a liar in front of the whole world.” Kyle corrected him, saying it was only in front of the Summer House audience, known as the Bravosphere.

Craig also referenced a moment earlier in the season where he told West and Jesse Solomon that he had pulled Loverboy from all his stores. Kyle questioned which stores he meant, hinting at inconsistencies in Craig’s claims.

Despite their argument, the conversation ended with both apologizing. Kyle admitted he needed to handle his emotions better, and the two hugged, seemingly resolving their issue.

Meanwhile, Jesse Solomon found himself involved in another conflict as he tried to repair the strained dynamic between Ciara and West. Jesse encouraged Ciara to reconcile with West, but she dismissed the idea, saying West “used her” the previous summer.

Jesse relayed this to West, who felt unfairly portrayed. Amanda advised West to respect Ciara’s feelings, but he insisted their past relationship was real.

Throughout the Summer House episode, Jesse Solomon’s actions drew attention. During the second half of a shipwrecked-themed party, he and West had a private conversation while peeing at the edge of the lawn.

Jesse mentioned finishing his second bottle of Hamptons Water, a rosé brand. As they spoke, they passed an unopened bottle back and forth, raising eyebrows among the group.

Later in Summer House, Jesse Solomon admitted he had been interested in Ciara before but never pursued her because a friend had “called dibs.” His flirtatious behavior became more noticeable at the party when he danced suggestively in boxer briefs, leading to speculation about his intentions. Ciara, however, opted to leave the party early for McDonald’s instead of continuing the night with Jesse.

The most chaotic moment of the episode came when Imrul brought two unidentified women home from the club and covered his bedroom camera. Jesse Solomon entered the room and stayed for 37 minutes, which led to further speculation.

The next morning, Jesse nonchalantly shared that nothing serious happened except for a toe-sucking incident initiated by Imrul. He believed this did not count as disloyalty to Lexi. Others in Summer House, however, predicted Lexi would not see it that way, especially after Jesse’s earlier flirtation with Ciara at the party.

Jesse Solomon’s biggest issue was oversharing details of the night. While he viewed his actions as innocent, his girlfriend, Lexi, had previously shown signs of jealousy. Between his interactions with Ciara and his involvement in Imrul’s late-night activities, Jesse’s relationship with Lexi seemed headed for trouble.

Summer House airs every Wednesday on Bravo.

