Summer House Season 9, Episode 6 aired on March 19, focusing on Craig’s visit to the villa. His ongoing feud with Kyle and growing differences with Paige added tension. Kyle accused Craig of copying his Spritz company, which Craig denied. This conflict also strained the friendship between Paige and Amanda, who supported their respective partners.

So in episode 6, when Craig showed up at the Summer House, Kyle told the cameras that he was going to address the situation and try squashing the beef with Craig because he didn't want that to impact Amanda and Paige's friendship.

When he asked Craig to talk about it, at the dinner table, the latter said he would talk to Kyle the next day because he was tired after driving in traffic. Yet, Kyle kept insisting, and Craig kept refusing.

Fans of Summer House came to X to react to this conversation between the two.

"Craig is delusional to think that he can come on #SummerHouse and dictate when he and Kyle should have their conversation," an X user wrote.

"Kyle is in his 40s throwing a tantrum because Craig is simply asking to speak tomorrow," said another.

"Kyle, why do you literally have to have a conversation with Craig on your wife’s birthday?!?" added a third.

"It’s Amanda’s birthday and Kyle is throwing a b**** fit all because Craig won’t talk to him right now," commented one.

Some fans of Summer House sided with Craig and believed Kyle should've agreed to talk the day after, while some supported Kyle and called Craig out for not addressing the topic head-on.

"I’m all about clearing the air right away but if Craig wants to wait a day, let him Kyle. Nagging him isn’t going to get you anywhere….just ask some of his #SouthernCharm castmates," another user wrote.

"Kyle stomping off mad for not getting his way… Craig gazing demurely with such satisfaction for not giving Kyle his way," wrote one.

"Craig said he wanted to wait until the next day to talk with Kyle because basically, he’s about to read a b**ch. Okay get it diva," commented one.

The conversation between Craig and Kyle on Summer House season 9 episode 6

While at the Summer House dinner table, when Jesse saw Kyle and Craig interacting, he asked them if their beef was squashed. To this Kyle said that he was yet to talk to Craig about the same. Craig said Kyle did send him a nice text and he texted him back.

Kyle added:

"It's all about the friendship, its not like- 'aha I got you', I just want to talk."

Craig said that it had been a long day, and they had been in traffic for five hours, so he said he would like to go do it the day after. Kyle stated that they would do it tonight, while Craig asked why they couldn't do it the day after. Kyle told the cameras that he was only trying to minimize the awkwardness and didn't understand why he wasn't ready to talk.

New episodes of Summer House season 9 are released on Wednesdays, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

