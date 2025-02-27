Summer House season 9 episode 3 recap: Kyle introduces his new friend while Lexi defines boundaries with Jesse

Season 9 of Summer House premiered on February 12, 2025. Two new people, Imrul Hassan and Lexi Wood, joined the show.

Ad

Jesse and Lexi started dating and things got serious fast. They did not listen to people who thought they were moving too quickly. At the first dinner party of the summer, Ciara talked to West about their relationship. Lindsay confronted Karl directly.

In the latest episode, which was released on February 26, 2025, Kyle introduced his new friend, Imrul, to the group. Lexi told Jesse what she was comfortable with and what she was not, while Paige got upset when Kyle sent her angry texts about Craig.

Ad

Trending

What happened in Summer House season 9 episode 3?

Ad

Ciara and West's conversation from last week was the talk of the group. West told Jesse he was relieved it was over, and Ciara shared the same with Amanda. Ciara was excited to move on and find someone new. The cast of Summer House was getting ready for their Fourth of July party. They decided to have a competition to see who could set up the best decorations- guys versus girls.

Ad

The losers would have to do the dunk tank the next day. The guys dressed up in funny costumes, with Kyle and Carl wearing hot dog and bun outfits. West and Jesse wore ketchup and mustard costumes. Paige and Amanda felt old watching the younger girls, Bailee and Lexi, having fun on the slip-and-slide.

“This is my first summer that I feel old. They feel so young and nice and like full of life. And I’m like, are you even registered to vote?” Paige stated.

Ad

Ad

The girls won the competition, and later, Lexi invited Jesse to stay over. She preferred to take risks and try new things rather than wondering what could have been. The next morning, Amanda, Paige, and Ciara played a prank on West by putting leftover hot dogs in the dunk tank. West was not happy, but Ciara pointed out they did not add condiments.

West felt more optimistic about his situation with Ciara. He thought that if they could be in the same house after their breakup, they could try to be normal again. Ciara also felt better after getting revenge by dunking West. Meanwhile, Paige met up with Lindsay in the city to go shopping. They had a friendly conversation on Summer House, discussing topics like freezing their eggs.

Ad

Paige mentioned that Craig had frozen his sperm, but their relationship seemed to be struggling. Paige felt Craig was pushing her to settle down and start a family, but she was not ready. She had worked hard for her career and was not willing to give it up yet.

Jesse went on a date with Lexi and learned she was not very athletic. He joked that his dad had tested his mom's athletic skills before having kids.

Ad

Ad

Lexi told Jesse she wanted to be exclusive, but Jesse hesitated, saying they had just met. After the date, they both talked to their friends about what had happened. Carl thought Lexi was the kind of girl one could commit to. Lexi admitted to the girls that she and Jesse were moving too fast. Soon, a new cast member in Summer House, Imrul, joined the group.

“[Imrul] loves to have a good time; he loves to get after it. Bit of a Casanova, if Casanova lived in New York City in 2024 and had multiple partners in a given night,” said Kyle about Imrul.

Ad

Later, Paige showed Ciara some angry texts from Kyle. Kyle was upset with Craig and Hannah for working with his competitors. The Summer House episode concluded with Paige showcasing her frustration with Kyle's behavior as she felt that he did not support her.

Summer House continues on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback