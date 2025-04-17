Who is Imrul Hassan from Summer House season 9? All about the new cast member

Summer House season 9 introduced a new cast member, Imrul Hassan, who has already become part of the ongoing conversations in the Hamptons house. The latest episode aired on April 16, 2025, and featured several moments involving Imrul, including comments about his social habits and interactions with fellow cast members.

Ad

Imrul Hassan joined the season along with Lexi Wood, appearing alongside returning cast members like Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, Paige DeSorbo, and others. Imrul is originally from Bangladesh and now lives in New York City. He works as a real estate broker and is known for his interest in motorcycles, basketball, and traveling.

According to his Bravo bio, he is a “motorcycle-riding real estate broker and full-time party boy.” In a scene from the season trailer, Imrul was seen talking about a two-story house with “a s*x swing,” and in another moment, he covered his bedroom camera and tells someone to “take this dress off.”

Ad

Trending

Who is Imrul Hassan? Background, career, and what to expect this season of Summer House

Ad

Imrul Hassan was born in Bangladesh and now resides in New York City. According to his official bio on BravoTV.com, he is a licensed real estate broker with experience assisting renters, buyers, and sellers over the past three years. He is described as someone who enjoys basketball, surfing, and traveling, and his on-screen presence so far has shown a mix of those passions and a more social side.

In the first-look trailer for season 9, Imrul was seen pulling up to the Summer House on a motorcycle, and engaging in conversations. While Bravo teased his “wild spirit” in early announcements, the show also posed questions about how well Imrul would adjust to the house:

Ad

“Will his new housemates embrace his wild spirit and love for scandalous parties or be annoyed by the constant parade of women sleeping over?” was said in the trailer.

The trailer of Summer House further added,

"Is this his plan forever or is he simply living it up while he’s young?"

Imrul faced backlash for his late-night guests in the latest episode of Summer House

Ad

Ad

In episode 10 of Summer House, Imrul's actions sparked tension in the house after another woman spent the night, disrupting Paige’s sleep. Paige expressed her frustration, saying she had to endure “45 minutes of fake moaning,” and later told Imrul that he needed an "STD check." Ciara also confronted him, asking if he brought girls home like that in his own house.

Imrul acknowledged the criticism and explained that his behaviour stemmed from a desire to live more freely after spending years as an undocumented immigrant.

Ad

“I’m not going to keep doing it if it’s bothering everybody. From the ages of six to twenty-three, I was undocumented … A big part of what I’m doing right now is just living a bit more freely than I did before," he shared.

Imrul further added,

"I want that to be part of who I am because that’s what I’m doing. I just don’t want that to be everything that I am.”

Ad

While Imrul agreed to stop bringing guests over if it bothered others, the situation left a clear impression on the group. Ciara told him it had become “obnoxious,” and her reaction, along with Paige’s, indicated that his choices had impacted the house dynamic. As the episode closed, Imrul’s willingness to reflect signaled a possible turning point in how he would navigate the rest of the summer.

Watch the latest episode of Summer House currently streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More