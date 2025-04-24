Where to follow Summer House star Lexi Wood? Age, job and more details explored

The premiere of Summer House season 9 welcomed a new cast member, Lexi Wood, on February 12, 2025. With the new season on Bravo, Lexi joins the share house alongside returning cast members Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, and Jesse Solomon. One of the major storylines included her new relationship with Jesse, which was shown in the trailer of the season.

Lexi Wood is a 27 year old model and influencer residing in New York City. Originally from Toronto, she’s a Virgo, born on September 22, 1997. Outside of modeling, Lexi Wood drew public attention for her past relationships with Brooklyn Beckham and Presley Gerber. She dated Presley in 2022, and the two separated shortly after making their relationship public.

Fans can follow her on Instagram at @lexiwood where she shares photos from her modeling, as well as her time in New York and BTS from Summer House.

Summer House star Lexi’s background and rise in modeling

Lexi Wood started her career in modeling at a pretty young age which has allowed her to take on numerous campaigns and editorial work. Frame Denim, Swarovski, and Alo Yoga are some of the brands she has worked with and her Instagram and modeling fame has also garnered features in Vogue Japan and Galore magazine.

As a “self proclaimed ‘Lover Girl,’” Wood was introduced by Bravo to Summer House season 9 where she was featured as someone who is “ready to bring her positive and bubbly energy to the share house this summer.” Originally from Toronto, Canada, Lexi Wood now lives in New York City.

Lexi Wood joins Imrul Hassan as a new cast member in Summer House for season 9. Other returning cast members are Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Ciara Miller, Paige DeSorbo, Gabby Prescod, and West Wilson along with Jesse Solomon.

In a sneak peek clip, Amanda Batula expressed her concern to Jesse Solomon, saying, “There’s a few yellow flags.” While the details of her concerns were not expanded in the clip, it suggested that Lexi’s arrival may lead to further discussions or situations in the house.

Lexi’s relationships and season 9 storyline

One of Lexi Wood’s early storylines on Summer House season 9 involves her connection with fellow cast member Jesse Solomon. While the extent of their relationship will be seen throughout the season, Bravo’s trailer teases moments of flirtation and potential romance between them. Amanda Batula also discusses concerns about Jesse’s interest in Lexi, sharing her observations in a preview clip.

Before joining the Bravo show, Lexi was involved in a few public relationships. In 2018, she was photographed with Brooklyn Beckham, shortly before his split with actress Chloë Grace Moretz. Although their relationship was never officially confirmed, it was widely reported.

More recently, Lexi dated Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. The couple went public in late 2022 through an Instagram post.

“Guys I did it! I've found the person that makes me the happiest I've ever been,” Presley wrote in the caption.

Lexi shared her feelings in a post saying,

“If you didn’t already know, I’m in love.”

They also spoke about marriage in an Instagram Q&A. However, within a month, the relationship ended, and they went their separate ways. As the new season progresses, viewers will learn whether Lexi and Jesse pursue something serious or if the pressures of the house environment affect their bond.

Watch new episodes of Summer House airing every Wednesday on Bravo.

