"Dumb" — Summer House fans react to Carl talking about his "mindful consumption" bar

Summer House season 9 released episode 6, titled Shipwrecked, on March 19, 2025. The segment saw Carl host a shipwreck-themed party and explore the dating pool after his breakup with Lindsay in 2023. In one of the segments of the episode, while he prepared for the party with Kyle, he shared details about his new company, Soft Bar & Cafe.

"I'm gonna be announcing my new company, Soft Bar. So Soft Bar is a mindful consumption bar and cafe in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. We're going to be serving non-alcoholic drinks that are premium, more sophisticated, more elevated," he said.

The Summer House star then called out ex-partner, Lindsay, calling her a "hater" for rejecting her idea last summer. Carl also thanked her for turning it down and admitted it was a "bad idea" to start a bar then. However, he said it motivated him to return to the drawing table and refine his idea.

Carl confessed he looked forward to having people visit his bar and added that Lindsay was welcome too. While speaking with Kyle, Carl described how "unbelievable" it was to have the company's name trademarked. Moreover, he was also excited to announce his venture on his official social media platforms.

Summer House fans on X commented on Carl's company. While some applauded his feat, others had mixed reviews about the business idea.

"I think Carl's bar is dumb," a fan wrote.

"soft bar is not a good name for carl's establishment. did no one tell him soft can conjur weak," another fan commented.

"i love this for carl. as someone who is in recovery i think it’s a brilliant idea. i always thought it was f**ked up when lindsay s**t on the idea of a sober bar but he really went and did it. you go boy!" a netizen tweeted.

Many Summer House fans expressed their opinions on Carl's bar and cafe.

"I predict the Soft Bar will last maybe a year. You can get food and mocktails/cocktails anywhere. How many actual Sober people are there that want to pay for $15 per cocktail?" a user reacted.

"I still hate the Soft Bar idea especially the name but good on Carl for finally getting a job even if it’s only to spite Lindsay ..hopefully he keeps this one," a person commented.

"Happy for Carl. Non-alcoholic drinks are the wave at the moment," another fan wrote.

"So Carl refined his bar concept into an even more expensive mock tale bar," one user posted.

Other fans of Summer House said:

"Happy that Carl can actually admit that Lindsay way right about the NA sports bar idea, and that it needed refinement. Everyone gave her so much smoke for that but she was very neutral and factual in her initial response," a person reacted.

"lindsay’s delivery may not have been the best, but all she wanted was for carl to have a plan for said bar. he came with concepts of a plan and got upset when she didn’t jump and cheer at the mere thought of him attempting to finally be productive," another netizen commented.

Summer House alum Carl Radke prepares to open Soft Bar & Cafe in the summer of 2025

In an interview with Brooklyn Paper, published on March 18, 2025, Carl opened up about the inspiration behind his business venture. He explained that he drew his idea after visiting a non-alcoholic bottle shop called Boisson, which allowed customers to only buy the product as it lacked a seating arrangement that could be used to enjoy the beverage.

"I said to myself. 'This is silly. I love this store — why am I walking home to drink non-alcoholic drinks by myself in my apartment? This is not the experience I'm looking for,'" Carl said.

Consequently, the idea for Soft Bar & Cafe came about. The Summer House star explained he wanted to create "a destination" where people could come any time of the day and "enjoy an amazing non-alcoholic drink." Carl put together a team of experts to bring his concept to life.

Carl has since been working with Republic, a crowdfunding platform, to raise money for Soft Bar & Cafe. While reflecting on it, the Bravo star confessed that it was not only about raising money but also a way to "bring people into this journey" with them.

Carl explained that he wanted them to feel like they were part of "this movement toward mindful drinking." Interested people could invest starting from $250. The brand's official website stated that Carl and his team planned on opening the gates of Soft Bar & Cafe in the summer of 2025.

Summer House airs new episodes every Wednesday at 9 pm ET exclusively on Bravo.

