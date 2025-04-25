“I really thought we were close” – Summer House star Paige DeSorbo addresses her unexpected fallout with Madison LeCroy

Summer House star Paige DeSorbo has opened up about her strained friendship with Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy following her breakup with Craig Conover. The Giggly Squad podcast cohost made the revelation during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on April 23, 2025.

"Like, I really thought we were close,"

Paige said while reflecting on her relationship with Madison. She explained that although their friendship had once been solid, it deteriorated even before she and Craig split in November 2024.

Paige noted that Madison reached out only after media attention grew, and that it became clear Madison was “very team my ex.” The Summer House cast member also confirmed that she had not been in touch with other Southern Charm stars, including Austen Kroll, since the breakup.

Paige DeSorbo, known for her role on Summer House, addressed the shift in her relationships with several Southern Charm cast members during her April 23, 2025, Watch What Happens Live interview with Andy Cohen. She spoke specifically about her fallout with Madison LeCroy, whom she had grown close to while dating Craig Conover.

“A couple months prior to the breakup, I had heard through people that she was saying some not-so-nice stuff about me,”

Paige said, indicating that tensions began even before the public breakup. She revealed that Madison contacted her via text in January 2025, after the breakup gained media attention, but the message lacked sincerity.

“It was more about the attention it was getting. It wasn’t really a check-in,” Paige explained. “I was like, ‘I don’t need to give anyone tea right now.’”

Shortly after, Paige observed Madison’s public alignment with her ex-boyfriend Craig.

“It was very obvious she was very team my ex,” she said. “I was like, ‘It’s best to just leave it. That’s his friend.’ But I do like her. I thought we were friends, but I don’t know.”

Paige also mentioned that she hasn't heard from Craig’s best friend, Austen Kroll, since the breakup. She found this surprising because she always felt closest to Austen out of all the guys. According to her, they shared a similar sense of humor and had a good connection.

Madison LeCroy's perspective on the fallout

On April 2, 2025, Madison LeCroy appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she offered her side of the story about her post-breakup relationship with Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo.

“Of course I always loved Paige and I always will, I just haven’t heard from her since they broke up,”

Madison told Andy Cohen. She noted that she had reached out to Paige but received no response.

“I did reach out, got ghosted, and then she actually didn’t congratulate me on my pregnancy, so I kind of thought maybe the silence is enough for me,” she added.

Madison announced her pregnancy in February 2025. During a January 2025 Amazon Live session, Madison also commented on Craig Conover’s breakup with Paige.

When asked if she offered Craig any advice, Madison said she didn’t need to. She simply told him he would be a great husband and dad one day, and that he had a lot to look forward to.

Madison also said she’s always there to lift him up when he’s feeling low — and that goes for anyone. She believes Craig and Paige are handling the situation better than people think.

Fans can stream Summer House on Bravo.

