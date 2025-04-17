Is Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard still with Turner Kufe after welcoming baby Gemma? Details explored

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard has been opening up about her relationship with Turner Kufe, the father of her daughter, Gemma Britt Kufe. In a Bravo article published on March 27, 2025, Lindsay confirmed that she and Turner are still together and raising their three-month-old daughter.

Although Turner has stayed out of the spotlight and away from the Summer House cameras, Lindsay has given fans a few glimpses into their family life through her social media updates. Recently, Lindsay shared photos and videos on her Instagram Story, showing moments with Gemma after undergoing eye surgery.

Summer House star revealed that Turner was helping her during recovery, mentioning in one clip, that she and Gemma needed Turner, as she called out for him to assist with their daughter. Lindsay also discussed the next steps for their relationship and family life, explaining that while they are not living together yet, they are enjoying their time together and planning future moves.

In the Bravo article, Lindsay Hubbard shared that her relationship with Turner Kufe remains strong. Speaking about him,

"Everything is great. He's an incredible dad and he's very active," she shared.

Lindsay explained that she is still deciding how much of her private life she wants to share publicly, especially when it comes to her daughter. Talking about how she was having more conversations about posting about Gemma than about Turner.

"I'm trying to figure out how to be IG official with my daughter," she said,

On her Instagram Story, Lindsay gave a small peek into their daily life. After her eye surgery, she posted videos of herself spending time with Gemma. Due to post-surgery restrictions, Lindsay needed help lifting heavier items. She recorded a moment when she called for Turner, saying, "Daddy, we need you!" while Gemma played on her mat.

Although Turner is not frequently seen in public posts or on the show, Lindsay hinted that she might share more about him soon. In her words, she is figuring out how to be "Instagram official" while still protecting the privacy of her daughter and relationship. Overall, Lindsay confirmed that she and Turner are adjusting to parenthood together and cherishing the moments as a family.

Are Lindsay Hubbard and Turner Kufe planning to move in together?

While Lindsay and Turner are committed to their relationship, they are not living together yet. Lindsay explained that she had just renewed her lease in New York City shortly before finding out she was pregnant in April 2024. In an exclusive interview with E! News in February 2025,

"It's a lot of pressure getting pregnant a few months into dating somebody. So I wanted to take the pressure off in that department," she shared.

Summer House star Lindsay further added,

"If the relationship works out, great. And if it doesn't, we'll figure it out. But I didn't need to move too quickly in the relationship just because I was pregnant."

Although moving in with Turner is not happening immediately, Lindsay shared that they are focusing on supporting each other and building a strong foundation for their daughter. Through social media and interviews, Lindsay has made it clear that while things are evolving slowly, their relationship remains steady and centered around their shared responsibilities as parents.

When asked about a possible engagement, Lindsay said it was not really on her "radar," explaining that her last relationship had ended in a traumatic way with Carl.

The Summer House season 9 finale is scheduled to air on May 7, 2025, on Bravo, and will be available for streaming the following day on Peacock.

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More