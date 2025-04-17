Summer House season 9 finale to screen early at NYC Watch Party with cast Q&A

Summer House fans will have an opportunity to watch the season 9 finale ahead of its television debut. In a Bravo article published on April 16, 2025, it was announced that a Watch Party by Bravo event will be held in New York City for an advanced screening of the finale.

As part of the event, attendees will also be able to take part in a Q&A session with some of the cast members. Season 9 has featured the return of nine cast members, including Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon, and West Wilson. They are joined by newcomers Imrul Hassan and Lexi Wood.

This season followed the cast as they reconnected in the Hamptons, adjust to new relationships, and deal with shifting group dynamics. According to Bravo, the housemates are “bonding over a growing wombmate” while trying to return to the group dynamic they once shared. The finale is expected to bring some of these ongoing stories to a close.

Inside the Watch Party event of Summer House season 9: advanced screening and live Q&A

The Summer House season 9 finale will be screened in advance as part of the Watch Party by Bravo event, scheduled to take place in New York City. The event is being promoted as a chance for fans to watch the conclusion of the season alongside fellow viewers.

A Q&A session featuring cast members will follow the screening. Although the Q&A cast is unknown, the article calls them “familiar faces,” adding suspense. Event tickets will go on sale April 17 at 2 pm ET.

Bravo also offers real-time updates by texting “WATCH PARTY” to 917-809-2240. Pricing may apply to messaging and data. Official date and location of the event are not yet announced. The event is part of a broader Bravo initiative to engage viewers through in-person experiences.

Bravo recommends fans to watch the previouse episodes of Summer House on Peacock for season catch-up before the finale.

What happened in Summer House season 9, episode 10?

In episode 10 of Summer House, titled Flirting with Disaster, tensions rose within the house as personal boundaries and relationship dynamics came to the surface. Imrul’s repeated late-night visits with different women led to frustration among housemates, especially Paige and Ciara. Paige confronted him after her sleep was disrupted,

“Dude, do you bring home girls like this in your own home?” Ciara told him.

Meanwhile, Jesse and Lexi argued after Jesse accused her of flirting with West. Jesse later compared her actions to his own past behavior,

“How you were with West tonight was worse than how I was the weekend you were away,” Jesse said.

Lexi denied the accusation, calling out “the hypocrisy and jealousy” in her confessional but still chose to stay close to Jesse that night. The episode also explored Paige’s growing anxiety. Despite feeling grateful for her relationship and career, she admitted that she felt "guilty" that she was not "more happy."

Carl and Ciara shared a moment of connection over past grief, while Carl reflected on his bond with her and qualities he admired. Later, Ciara felt blindsided when Jesse told her, “Enough with the touching!” after a light moment. She vented to Paige and Amanda, warning her that if she really wanted to "play that game," her feelings will be hurt.

The season 9 finale of Summer House is scheduled to air on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, on Bravo at 9 pm ET.

