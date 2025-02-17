Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard alleges Dorinda Medley leaked her pregnancy to The Traitors producers

Lindsay Hubbard, known for Summer House, recently spoke about her pregnancy and the events surrounding it during the January 14 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. She addressed speculations that Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley leaked her pregnancy news before she could announce it herself.

Before explaining what allegedly happened, Hubbard said on the podcast:

“I haven’t spoken ever about this. I’ve never had this conversation with anybody.”

During the podcast, Hubbard directly addressed the speculation that Medley informed The Traitors producers about her pregnancy. She claimed that multiple people told her about Medley's behavior at the party.

“Dorinda is drunk, going around telling everyone that I’m pregnant, but unfortunately, I lost the baby, and I had a miscarriage,” Hubbard said.

According to US Weekly, Hubbard claimed that Medley “got really drunk” at Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs’ house during a Cinco de Mayo party. According to Hubbard, Medley started telling people that Hubbard was pregnant but had suffered a miscarriage.

Summer House star Hubbard clarified that she and Medley were never close but had always been friendly during past interactions. While she did not provide further details on how this information reached The Traitors producers, she expressed disappointment at how the situation played out.

“This big rumor comes out about how Dorinda had such a problem that she found out I was pregnant, but I shouldn't be able to compete. Now, I have a problem with this because why? I'm not affecting you, OK? Now, yes, is it hard to compete on Traitors when you're pregnant because it's physically and mentally just a lot on your body?”

In an exclusive interview with OK! on January 14, 2025, Dorinda Medley publicly responded to Hubbard’s allegations, calling them “100 percent false” and “very sad.”

Hubbard confirmed her pregnancy on social media on July 4 last year and welcomed their first child in late 2024.

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard reacts to rumors about her pregnancy

In the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat episode, Hubbard stated that this information was not only false but also deeply personal. She expressed frustration, questioning Medley’s actions.

“Why also are you getting drunk and running around a party and talking about how I had a miscarriage when I didn’t? Especially because I’ve already had a miscarriage in my life.”

The Summer House star stated that she was not at the party and never personally discussed her pregnancy with Medley. She called the situation “so random.”

The rumors linking Medley to The Traitors casting decision surfaced in mid-2024 in a Page Six article, around the time Medley and Ciara Miller were announced as contestants. It was speculated that Medley’s alleged comments led to Hubbard being dropped from the cast. Hubbard did not confirm whether she was ever officially cast but described the situation as a “really brutal time” in the early days of her pregnancy.

Lindsay Hubbard’s pregnancy announcement

Summer House star Hubbard had announced her pregnancy on social media, sharing that she and her partner were expecting their first child in late 2024. She posted photos holding a positive pregnancy test, captioning them,

“WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!! I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it!”

She expressed excitement, stating that she believed this was part of a "bigger plan." Hubbard revealed that she has been dating an old flame since January. Her partner, a doctor working in biotech investing, prefers to keep a low profile. She also mentioned that she discovered her pregnancy a few months into the relationship.

Discussing their dynamic, Hubbard stated that despite the pressure of a new relationship, their communication and connection have made the situation feel right. She acknowledged that she had previously made decisions influenced by time constraints but felt confident in this new chapter.

Summer House star Lindsay spoke about her boyfriend to People magazine on February 13, 2025. She said,

"He's a private person, mostly because of his high-powered job."

According to Us Weekly, their daughter was born in December 2024.

Though Hubbard has openly discussed her pregnancy and relationship, she has not provided further details on the The Traitors casting situation. Miller, who was also a contestants, has not commented on the speculation regarding her involvement.

Watch new episodes of Summer House airing Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

