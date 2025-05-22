Summer House season 9 finale recap: Lexi confronts Jesse as Paige lets feelings known about her breakup with Craig

The finale of Summer House season 9, episode 15, aired on May 21. Titled Summer Scaries, it featured the cast at Lindsay's freedom dinner.

During the dinner, Lexi said the group talked so much about her relationship with Jesse that she couldn’t connect with anyone. Some cast members responded that she focused only on Jesse and didn’t spend time with others, and most agreed.

Lexi then accused Jesse of not taking their relationship seriously and said he lied and played her.

As the episode skipped three months to give an update about the cast members, Paige sat with Lindsay and Amanda to talk about the aftermath of her breakup with Craig. She shared how they hadn't spoken ever since their breakup and discussed how all three of them were dealing with their thirties.

What happened between Lexi and Jesse on the Summer House season 9 finale?

Lexi first accused Jesse of being the reason she didn't bond with the other members of the cast. Ciara ran to his defence and said Lexi could have given more time to the others as well. Lexi agreed, then stated that she really liked Jesse and that was why she fought for him a long time after she was being "clowned" by him.

West asked why she was breaking up with him again and what had changed after she broke up with him two weeks ago. Lexi explained that she was leaving him because she couldn't trust him.

"When my friends are asking me, 'Oh, who are you dating? What's going on in your life?' and I'm literally embarrassed to say that I'm dating you because you've treated me like sh*t for half of our relationship," she added.

She said she thought Jesse lied, or wasn't fully honest as a person, and was also "sneaky". She said he was only happy when it was only him and her, but he didn't want to meet her friends. Later in the Summer House episode, Lexi and Jesse spoke again, privately, where she told him that she didn't even want to be friends with him.

What Paige said about her breakup with Craig on Summer House season 9

In a Summer House conversation with Amanda and Lindsay, Paige revealed what Craig told her after their breakup. He wished she hadn't left him before she saw the ring.

"In my head, I was like, this is why we're breaking up, because I don't know if you're lying right now," she said.

She further shared that she took to her podcast to tell people that they had broken up and was respectful to Craig when she announced it because she didn't want people to think he did something bad. But that was overturned on her because people speculated that it was she who was cheating before the breakup.

Following this, Paige asked Craig to publicly say that she didn't cheat on him, to put the rumours to rest. But Craig refused, saying he didn't want to talk about their relationship. She added that they hadn't spoken ever since, and he even told her that she was dead to him.

She appreciated her friendship with Amanda and Lindsay and said that unexpected things were happening to them in their thirties. Adding that they were doing better than what they expected their lives to do, but whatever was happening was still unexpected.

Reunion episodes of Summer House season 9 come out on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

