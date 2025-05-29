“Let’s go for the jugular”: Imrul Hassan spills behind-the-scenes tea on Summer House Season 9 reunion

Summer House season 9 reunion gave viewers a closer look at the cast’s experiences and dynamics, both on and off camera. In a Bravo exclusive article published on May 28, 2025, Imrul Hassan shared details about preparing for the reunion, discussing his approach with fellow cast member Lexi Wood.

“Let’s go for the jugular. Let’s just throw it all out there and see what happens,” Imrul said.

This was Imrul’s first Summer House reunion, and he admitted to feeling a mix of nervousness and anticipation before joining host Andy Cohen and the rest of the cast on stage. Imrul prepared by watching past reunion episodes and speaking with Carl Radke, who offered advice. He also discussed strategies with Lexi, mentioning they were both unsure how many more reunions they might get.

Imrul reflected on how he wanted to approach the conversation and highlighted the importance of staying present during the fast-paced event. His behind-the-scenes perspective offered insight into the cast’s reunion experience and the preparation involved.

Imrul and Lexi planned their approach for the Summer House reunion

Imrul Hassan shared that he and Lexi Wood spoke a few days before filming the Summer House season 9 reunion. They discussed their approach, with both acknowledging they might not have many more reunion opportunities, so they wanted to address issues directly.

Imrul also mentioned speaking with Carl Radke for advice, describing Carl as a cast member with experience navigating the show’s dynamics. He prepared for the reunion by watching the previous two seasons’ reunions to understand the tone and format, explaining that the pace of the event and the fast-moving discussions helped him feel ready.

“I watched the last two reunions to see what the vibe is,” he said.

Imrul admitted feeling both nervous and excited before filming began, sharing, “I think that’s when I shine the best.” When asked about the overall strategy, he said his goal was to be honest, even if that meant revisiting uncomfortable moments from the summer.

Imrul acknowledged that reunions can feel unpredictable and that he wanted to contribute to the conversation without overthinking. He described his mindset as open and focused on staying present during the event.

This conversation with Lexi and advice from Carl shaped Imrul’s approach to the reunion. He wanted to speak up, be clear about his experiences, and share his perspective on what happened during the season. By focusing on preparation and staying open to the moment, Imrul aimed to handle the reunion in a way that felt authentic to him.

Imrul reflects on his image and Summer House cast connections

During the Summer House season 9 reunion, Imrul Hassan spoke about how he was labeled the “o*gy beast” during the summer. Andy Cohen asked if the nickname bothered him, to which Imrul replied.

“I mean, I definitely felt like I was pigeonholed a little bit.”

Looking back, he shared that he wished he had explained it was not something he did often and admitted the nickname probably stuck because of that story.

Imrul also spoke about how his actions during the summer—like bringing women back to the house—might have given the wrong idea. He said it may have seemed like it was happening every night, but in reality, it only happened a few times across the whole summer. He thought it wasn’t as frequent as people believed.

Reflecting on the season, Imrul admitted he struggled to build connections with the rest of the cast.

“I didn’t do a good job in connecting with people, especially someone who is there by themself, essentially,” he said.

Imrul acknowledged that being in a new environment was a challenge and that he “just kinda leaned into what I knew.”

Summer House episodes are available to stream on Bravo.

