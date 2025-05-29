"Lexi was wrong"— Summer House fans divided by cast member blaming Ciara for Jesse's actions during reunion part 1 

Part 1 of the Summer House season 9 reunion aired on May 28, 2025, on Bravo. The cast, along with Andy Cohen, talked about Lexi and Jesse’s rocky relationship and Ciara’s role in it.

Lexi brought up that Ciara and Jesse skipped her birthday after filming ended. Ciara responded that Lexi didn’t trust her, so she wasn’t sure about going. Lexi then mentioned she had told the media that Jesse was the reason she didn’t trust Ciara.

Fans online reacted to the conflict and were divided by Lexi blaming Ciara for Jesse's actions. One person wrote on X,

"Lexi was wrong to put the blame for Jesse's actions onto Ciara!"

"I wish Lexi would’ve been more careful about involving Ciara on the show/in the media… the dynamics would be a lot different & Jesse would be getting the hate he deserves from all the girls," a fan commented.

"Lexi said she couldn’t trust Ciara, then went on a press run painting a narrative on Ciara and Jesse…and I see people on here calling Ciara a mean girl. Lexi doesn’t need to worry about Ciara, she needs to worry about her own family using her," a tweet read.

Some fans of Summer House season 9 supported Lexi's perspective of Ciara,

"ciara’s mask is dropping… why is she taking up for jesse so hard? lexi never said anything about ciara, and even if she did, after the way ciara acted with jesse while she was out of town, SHE SHOULD," a person wrote.

"Lexi sent you her birthday party invitation. You knew when it was. And you chose not to go. Lexi commenting about your brunch with Jesse that same day of her celebration was AFTER, NOT BEFORE. Ciara, you just didn’t want to go. Don’t use that podcast as your excuse," a fan commented.

"Ciara is gaslighting so hard. Love her but the first chance lexi was gone, her and Jesse were flirting like crazy. Then to go on social media after the fact and take a picture with him? If anything Ciara owes lexi an apology. Acting like Lexi is the problem is nuts," a tweet read.

Fans of Summer House season 9 further said,

"for lexi to get shut down by ciara letting her know that she could’ve took her man easily, and then turn around and try to pull paige into some sh*t she didn’t even say is crazy. girl you are equally making this a girl on girl issue," a person wrote.

"Why does Ciara always get a pass? This was poor behavior with Jessie and if she was a girls girl she would have told him so. Ciara is not the victim here! Jessie is just another fckBoy like Wes & Austen but he gets a pass, GTFO," a fan commented.

Ciara confronts Lexi about what she said in the media about her and Jesse during Summer House season 9 reunion part 1

During Summer House season 9 reunion part 1, Andy Cohen asked Ciara, Jesse, and Lexi about their turbulent equation. Lexi claimed Jesse tried to pit "girls against each other," and Ciara said that they didn't know that while filming.

However, Ciara brought up things Lexi had said in podcasts after the cameras were put down and felt the Summer House star was "coming" for her. Lexi explained that she was "coming" for Jesse, while Ciara argued that she painted a picture that Ciara and Jesse were being manipulative towards her.

A clip of Lexi's Virtual Reali-Tea appearance was played during which Lexi seemingly attacked both the cast members without mentioning them. Jesse explained that while he and Ciara did go to brunch on her birthday weekend, it wasn't deliberate, while Lexi argued that they knew it was her birthday since she had sent out an invite to her party.

The Summer House season 9 cast member argued that Lexi had said that she didn't trust Ciara. The latter clarified that she had said Jesse made her "not trust" the Bravo celebrity.

"But you're telling me that you didn't trust me, so also, why would I go to your birthday party?" Ciara argued.

Fans of the Bravo reality show commented on the conflict between Ciara and Lexi and were divided by the latter blaming Ciara for Jesse's actions.

Tune in next week on Wednesday at 9 pm ET to watch reunion part 2 of Summer House season 9 on Bravo.

