"Absolutely untrue" — Summer House fans react to Jesse playing the victim after trashing Lexi to the group

9Jesse Solomon’s portrayal of himself as a victim after criticizing Lexi Wood to their Summer House housemates sparked notable reactions among fans. Viewers questioned the validity of Jesse’s claims, particularly after he discussed their relationship with others in the house.

In Summer House season 9, Jesse Solomon and Lexi Wood’s on-again, off-again relationship drew significant attention, culminating in a breakup and subsequent disputes captured during the season finale. The arguments featured discussions about trust, honesty, and loyalty, with both parties expressing grievances in front of their friends.

Several Summer House fans reacted to Jesse’s statements about the breakup and his view of himself as unfairly targeted.

"Does Jesse know that the cameras actually record things? He keeps saying things that are absolutely untrue," wrote a fan.

“Two things can be right at the same time. Jesse is a lying fboy who love bombed Lexi. And Lexi is calculating, manipulative and loves to play the victim. Too much time being spent on a six week ‘relationship,’" a tweet read.

“Jesse and West are proof that many men cannot even be honest with themselves let alone anyone else #SummerHouse,” a user wrote.

Some questioned Lexi’s trust issues and the dynamics involving other housemates, while some defended the friendship dynamics.

“Someone made such a good point on TikTok. If Lexi doesn’t believe anything Jesse tells her then why does she believe everything he tells her about Ciara?!" a person commented.

“I’m sooo disappointed with Ciara and Paige tbh it was very much pick me vibes. Them rallying around Jesse was very much an ick," a comment read.

“Paige & Ciara are right - West can stick up for his friend just like Gabby was intervening for Lexi. People are so blinded by not liking Jesse they lose all common sense,” a user wrote.

Several tweets focused on the personal characteristics and motivations of Jesse and Lexi.

“Does anyone else finally agree that Lexi is simply 16 yrs old + put Jesse thru hours of ear shattering lectures about ‘faithfulness’ all summer after meeting 5 mins ago, instead of just being an adult in a house with multiple other adults + having a f***ing laugh,” a person commented.

“It’s like Jesse watched how West treated Ciara last season and said how can I do exactly that but worse," a tweet read.

What happened on Summer House season 9 finale

During the Summer House season 9 finale’s horror-themed party, tensions between Jesse Solomon and Lexi Wood intensified significantly. Lexi confronted Jesse about his decision to discuss their private relationship matters with other housemates, which she felt was a breach of trust.

She specifically criticized Jesse for involving friends in their issues, arguing that this behavior complicated their breakup and worsened the drama within the group. Jesse defended himself by explaining that he sought support and advice from his close friends, including Ciara Miller and West Wilson, as he navigated the breakup.

He implied that discussing these matters with friends was a way to process what happened, though Lexi viewed it as spreading misinformation and undermining her feelings. Their conversation revealed deep disagreements about honesty and communication in their relationship.

Lexi also addressed the situation involving the US Open event, highlighting her frustration that Jesse invited Ciara to attend while she was unable to go. She interpreted this as a sign of disrespect and exclusion. This point became a symbol of the larger issues in their relationship, touching on themes of jealousy and loyalty among the housemates.

Towards the end of their discussion, Jesse broke the usual reality show fourth wall by acknowledging that the breakup and its fallout were being filmed and broadcast for viewers. He emphasized that their conversations with others were part of the show's dynamic, suggesting an awareness of how reality TV influences personal interactions.

Stream all the episodes of Summer House season 9 on Peacock.

