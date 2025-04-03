"ACTIVATED"— Summer House fans react to Lindsay ranting to Gabby about Carl 

Summer House season 9 aired a new episode this week on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. The segment saw Carl reveal his new business to the cast, and while most of the group celebrated his new endeavor, his ex-fiancée, Lindsay Hubbard, was upset by his behavior.

Ad

She spoke to her friend, Gabby Prascod, about Carl's business, and said she didn't want to hear him talk about doing something in the future, She also said it wasn't in action yet, and that he wasted more money. As the conversation progressed, Lindsay asked Gabby if the "girl" showed up, referring to Carl's new partner. Gabby stated that the girl said she slid into Carl's DMs last year.

Lindsay told Gabby about a conversation she had with Carl before they broke up and said when she gave him a hug, he had a "DM open" by some girl.

Ad

Trending

Fans of the Bravo reality show commented on Lindsay's rant about Carl online.

"Lindsay is ACTIVATED. She said Carl was talking to Lil before he broke up with her and is going to confront him," one person wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"lindsay is an emotional terrorist she got pregnant by someone else like weeks after carl dumped her and she wants to question his timeline???" a fan commented.

"it’s so sad and pathetic that Lindsay is still so focused on Carl. She’s obviously not living her best life. That dude she’s with is never going to marry her….and she knows it," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Summer House season 9 termed Lindsay's anger "unnecessary."

"I need Lindsay to be for real. She was not in love with Carl especially at that point. They could barely stand being around each other. She just wanted to get married and not call that wedding off. Getting activated while she’s good and pregnant and unnecessary," a person wrote.

Ad

"I don’t care what Carl was doing. Neither should Lindsay. They were an extremely toxic couple. But im guessing Lindsay still hasn’t gotten the memo bc she’s upset about alleged DMs," a fan commented.

Fans of Summer House season 9 further said:

"I’ll answer the question, Lindsay cares Carl was doing with a chick because they were still a couple, she was planning on marrying him, and he’s trying to make her the problem and he’s brokenhearted," a person wrote.

Ad

"Lindsay knew that Carl was texting this random girl & she saw that she was even texting him her phone number and Lindsay didn’t bring it not once? Neither at the reunion, nor when the girls went to her apartment?" a fan commented.

"Now it's all making sense to me"— Summer House season 8 star Lindsay alleges Carl cheated on her

Ad

In a conversation with Gabby Prescod, Lindsay Hubbard claimed that a few days before Carl broke up with her in August 2023, she spoke to him after a football game. She added that when she gave him a hug, she caught a glimpse of his phone's screen and saw that there was a "DM" open.

The Summer House season 9 star said that she saw someone had given Carl their phone number, and her ex-fiancé instantly switched to another app so she couldn't see.

Ad

"So now it's all making sense to me. Before you even broke up with me, you know he's going around Gabby, being like "Ah, I'm such a victim, I haven't moved on," the Summer House star imitated Carl.

She further imitated Carl and recalled him saying that he hadn't moved on since he broke up with Lindsay, and that he hadn't dated anyone else since then. She further said that he had been talking to another woman before they broke up. Lindsay said Carl was "gaslighting" and "manipulating" everyone, and now she could add "cheater" to his list of traits.

Ad

Fans of Summer House season 9 commented on Lindsay talking about Carl and criticized her for being bothered by his actions.

Episode 8 of Summer House season 9 can be streamed on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback