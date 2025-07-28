Charles Oakley sets the record straight about his marriage to Angela at The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 released the third and concluding part of the reunion on July 27, 2025. In one segment of the episode, host Andy Cohen questioned Angela's husband, Charles Oakley, about the rumors surrounding his marriage and commitment to his wife. Charles took the moment to set the record straight, letting everyone know that he did not need to prove anything to anyone.The conversation then turned to the comments Phaedra and Shamea had made about the former basketball player throughout the series, which were demeaning to his marriage. Both ladies shared their opinions, saying they had met Charles a few times before the show, which was why they had a certain perception about him.However, Charles denied meeting them, stating he had never seen them before his wife joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Charles and Angela confronted both Shamea and Phaedra for taking a dig at their marriage without the facts.Regardless, Charles clarified that since Angela knew what he was like, he did not need to justify anything else to anybody, no matter what rumors circulated.The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra reveals having known Charles years back View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen Andy praised Charles for showing up for Angela despite his &quot;profile&quot; and popularity, Charles clarified that it was his duty as her husband to be there by her side through thick and thin. Upon hearing that, Andy reminded Charles about the rumors surrounding his marriage, asking the former basketball player if he intentionally kept his marriage a secret.Charles denied keeping a secret, adding that he did not know anything about the cast members' marriages, just as they did not know anything about his. When Charles pinpointed Shamea, saying he had never seen her before the show, Shamea disagreed, suggesting they had met several times.When The Real Housewives of Atlanta star started listing the occasions, Charles clarified that just because he was present at the same venue as her, it did not mean that they had met. Regardless, Shamea clarified that her intention was never to demean his marriage. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt that point, The Real Housewives of Atlanta host asked Charles if he remembered meeting Phaedra, to which he answered in the negative. Phaedra chimed in, saying she knew him when he used to date Shereé Whitfield. While Charles accepted his past relationship, he was unconvinced how that made him and Phaedra acquaintances.&quot;What I'm saying is I have been in your presence on numerous occasions,&quot; Phaedra added.At that point, Angela questioned her co-star for taking a dig at her by addressing her as Charles's &quot;secret wife.&quot; Phaedra clarified that she used the phrase because his wife's identity was unknown, not because she wanted to stir chaos.However, Charles remained unsure as to why everyone scrutinized his marriage. He then slammed the ladies, noting that he was the only husband present at The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSoon after, Andy asked Charles about his relationship with Shereé, to which he responded:&quot;We [were] going places, doing things. Going to Dubai, around the country— I mean, we were moving.&quot;While commenting on his past relationship, Angela mentioned that many of his exes refused to let him go. However, that was not the case with Shereé, who Angela believed was no longer interested in her husband.Lastly, Charles addressed the rumors of having a &quot;side baby,&quot; clarifying that it was a speculation fueled by Wendy Williams, stemming from a miscommunication. Angela added that she was referring ot her daughter's late father, not Charles, during the whole conversation with Wendy that sparked the rumors.The Real Housewives of Atlanta episodes can be streamed on Peacock.