What happened between Porsha and Drew in The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 reunion?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 released the first part of its reunion on July 13, 2025. It saw a heated confrontation ensue between Porsha Williams and her co-star Drew Sidora regarding the Dennis McKinley drama. While Porsha criticized Drew for filming and working with her ex-partner Dennis, Drew defended herself, saying that she saw Dennis for work, not for something romantic.

Drew also called out Porsha for not having a storyline besides Dennis and their past. However, Porsha defended her relationship with her ex-partner, clarifying that he was an important part of her family. The ladies went back and forth, trying to justify their actions and dismiss allegations. Their co-stars also voiced their opinions on the matter, resulting in new arguments.

However, toward the end of their segment on The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, Porsha and Drew hugged it out and agreed to put their differences behind them. While Porsha owned up to her actions, apologizing for filming with Drew's estranged husband, Ralph, Drew confirmed that her relationship with Dennis was strictly professional.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew acknowledges her comments about Porsha that she made on a podcast

At the reunion, host Andy Cohen asked Drew if she still stood by the comments she made about Porsha in a podcast, like calling her narrative "flop." Drew said she did and added that Porsha, despite having so many things going on in her life, focused solely on attacking her "the entire season." Consequently, Drew believed Porsha had "no storyline." However, Porsha disagreed, saying:

"Dennis is a part of my storyline. He is my family. And you put yourself in the middle of the storyline."

At that point, Andy questioned Drew about filming with Dennis despite knowing how it made Porsha feel. Drew justified her actions, saying, "Where the cameras catch me, they catch me." The Real Housewives of Atlanta star clarified that she never joined forces with Dennis to "diminish" or "disrespect" Porsha.

Regardless, Porsha remained unconvinced, claiming she saw a text message from Dennis to Drew that insinuated Drew wanted an intimate relationship with Dennis.

"His message stood out which was, ‘I’m not gonna blank you, I want my money for the studio,'" Porsha said.

Drew dismissed the allegation, claiming her relationship with Dennis was solely for business purposes. She also mentioned that they "conducted real business" and that "studio time is not free."

When her co-stars criticized her for putting herself in a situation with Dennis, Drew suggested that Porsha was aware of her collaboration with Dennis and that she was supportive of it.

Soon after, Porsha told Drew that she would never demean her brand or her talent as a musician. Consequently, she was displeased when Drew criticized her hair company, Go Naked Hair, during a talk show. Hearing that, Drew called out The Real Housewives of Atlanta star for acting like the "victim."

When Andy Cohen asked Porsha if she wanted to apologize to Drew, having watched the season back, she walked up to Drew and hugged her. Porsha apologized for getting Ralph involved, admitting that she had done it to be "petty."

"Watching the season back, even though at the time I felt justified, I still did not feel good about it, Drew. And I cared about you. I really did. And so today, I definitely knew I wanted to apologize for that, because no matter how upset we are with this situation, it still could have been talked through," she added.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum also noted that as a woman going through divorce, she should not have brought Drew's estranged husband into their scuffle. Porsha admitted it was not the right thing to do. Drew accepted Porsha's apology, saying she never wanted their relationship to be "negative."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 can be streamed on Peacock.

