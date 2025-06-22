"Comedy gold" — The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans react to Andy, Porsha, and Phaedra reuniting

In the latest interview of The Real Housewives of Atlanta with ExtraTV on June 19, 2025, fans got a glimpse of what’s coming in season 16 and beyond. Phaedra Parks, who made her return this season after a long break, sat down with Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey to talk about the upcoming reunion.

Although Cynthia clarified she wasn’t part of the reunion, the group still reflected on the energy that came with their time on the show together — especially the on-screen chemistry between Porsha and Phaedra.

When asked about the season 16 reunion, she mentioned there would be “quite a few surprises and a lot of secrets revealed.” She added that it would be a “got ya moment for a few of our housewives.”

Clips from the interview circulated online, especially one where Andy, Porsha, and Phaedra shared a laugh, bringing back memories of earlier seasons. Fans took to X to call the reunion “comedy gold” and celebrated the familiar dynamic they had missed.

"Andy - Porsha and Phaedra are comedy gold. You can dump the entire cast, keep those two plus Cynthia cheeks Bailey. Porsha’s confessionals are the best of all the Housewife franchises, bar none! She is RHOA. It’s so fun(ny) with Porsha / Phaedra!!" one fan commented.

"Phaedra said @Porsha4real came out on top after the reunion. I can’t wait!!" another user wrote.

"I’m so ready for Angela vs Phaedra lmao," an X user said.

"Good! I’m glad Phaedra will be back next season. She belongs there," a tweet read.

A few fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta appreciated how Phaedra handled her interviews and promoted the show.

"Love this lady! Phaedra, you've been handling your interviews with class, clarity and confidence and I think you may need to teach a few housewives, how to improve their own skills and mirror that. Also, you gave a lot for just 10 days. So of course season 17 is a yes!" a fan wrote.

"Phaedra filming for 10 days and getting full time housewife status is INSANE work," another user commented.

"To be honest I’m not fully over Phaedra returning for 10 days of filming and still being made full time," one netizen tweeted.

"Porsha, Phaedra, and Cynthia is the trio that I neeeeeed!" a tweet said.

Phaedra confirms her return in The Real Housewives of Atlanta, teases surprises in the reunion episode

Phaedra Parks opened up about what to expect from the season 16 reunion of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and hinted that the drama hasn’t ended yet. In her conversation with ExtraTV,

“There will be quite a few surprises and a lot of secrets revealed. It’s definitely a ‘got ya’ moment for a few of our housewives,” she said.

She also confirmed that she’ll return in season 17 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, saying she was only on for 10 days this season but will be back for more. During the interview, Cynthia Bailey clarified that although she participated in the sit-down interview, she would not be joining the reunion.

Instead, Phaedra and Porsha reflected on their moments together and how their banter still resonates with viewers. One clip featured Andy laughing with Phaedra and Porsha, which many fans highlighted on social media. Porsha, who also returned this season, kept things light but hinted that the reunion would address some unresolved issues.

Although no major spoilers were given, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast shared that the reunion had already been filmed and that fans could expect tension and closure in equal measure.

Watch the latest season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which is available to stream on Bravo.

