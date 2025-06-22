"Coming off as a hater" - The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans react to Kelli not wanting to share her "glam team" with Brit

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 3, Chapter 3: Rebirth, premiered on Bravo on June 15, 2025. In the episode, tensions rose as Brit accused Kelli of using her team as a shield. Kelli, however, was confused by the criticism, questioning why Brit was talking about her “glam squad” when it seemed like Brit wanted them for herself.

Brit said that it was Kelli's idea to offer her team. However, Kelli claimed that she was just extending her crew to her friend until she gets a team of her own. Fans online reacted to the interaction and were critical of Kelli not wanting to share her team with Brit, who was also her best friend. One fan on X wrote:

"Kelli is coming off as a hater bc y can't brit her BFF also use her glam squad unless Kelli is paying for hers too or britt is taking up the time and messing Kelli up (which I doubt is the issue bc she ddnt say it was) then y is there a problem."

"Yeaaaaah Kelli & Brit will fizzle … cuz if THIS is an issue ??!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭" a netizen commented.

"lol Kelli is jealous Brit is being styled better than her and Brit is jealous Kelli is a boss," a X user mentioned.

Some of the Real Housewives of Atlanta fans believe Brit was using Kelli, and she shouldn't have offered her team in the first place:

"Kelli tbh you should have never gave her your team if your gonna be mad she’s using them, however Brit you act cheap and been cheap so that will always fall on you. Overall Kelli if Britt your bestie why would you join in on the shit talking?" a fan wrote.

"I mean… did Kelli pay for her glam squad to be there? I’m confused on why Brit thinks she can use them. Baby.. pay up. Also. How long has Kelli and Brit been “friends," a X user mentioned.

"Brit’s cheap ass wasn’t trying to pay for glam so that’s why Kelli letting her use them," a netizen commented.

Some Real Housewives of Atlanta fans believed this interaction showed cracks in their friendship.

"Kelli and Brit really beefing over a damn glam squad 😩😂" a fan on X wrote.

"Kelli and Brit were never friends.," a user on X wrote.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Brit and Kelli accuse each other over the use of Brit's "glam team"

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 3 featured a conversation between Kelli and Brit revolving around the former's recent divorce procedure. The discussion soon turned to Kelli's team after Brit sensed her friend was mad at her for something.

Brit told Kelli that it was okay for her to show up as herself without putting on unnecessary levels. She believes her friend tends to hide behind her team/glam squad and expressed that she doesn't like seeing Kelli with her whole team around her most of the time.

Later in her confessional, Kelli shared that she felt a bit weird that her The Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate was talking about her "entourage," because she believed her friend was after her team. She even accused Brit of hosting an entire meeting with her glam squad at her house and behind her back.

Meanwhile, in her confessional, Brit claimed that Kelli had once met with the team and told them she didn’t want them working with Brit, despite it originally being Kelli’s idea to involve them in the first place.

Kelli replied in her confessional that she didn't mind extending her team until Brit could find one, but at the same time, she couldn't understand why her friend still wanted her team.

At the end of their conversation, Brit told Kelli that she didn't need to hide behind her team all the time. She wanted her friend to show up as she is.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episodes are released every Sunday at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo and are available to watch on Peacock the next day.

