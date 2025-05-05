“It got real, real fast”: The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Angela Oakley slams Porsha Williams for allegedly saying she could sleep with her husband

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta season 16 episode 9, Blame It on the Henny, premiered on Bravo on May 4. In the episode, Angela Oakley was ready to clash with anyone who threw shade or spoke ill about her husband, Charles Oakley.

At the start of the episode, Angela filled her husband in on the cheating rumors that surfaced about him during the explosive conclusion of the cast trip to Nashville.

Angela revealed that her co-stars—Porsha Williams, Brit Eady, Kelli Ferrell, and Shamea Morton—were gossiping about Charles allegedly being involved with a woman in New York.

She went on to claim that Porsha even suggested Charles was “easy” and that she could sleep with him if she wanted to.

After Angela asserted that she doesn't believe those rumors, she shared that when she confronted Porsha about the things she had to say about her husband, she left the scene, noting that things got real quite fast.

“No! I don't believe it. So, I said, ‘Hey, Porsha, I hear you talking about me, talking about my husband. You got anything to say?’ And she politely gets her ass the f--- up out of there because it got real, real fast. I’m about to go to war,” she said.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Angela Oakley confronts Porsha Williams over her comments

In The Real Housewives Of Atlanta season 16 episode 9, after Angela Oakley had the conversation with her husband, she joined her fellow cast members for Cynthia Bailey’s Juneteenth celebration party.

The party hosted a prophet who gave readings on some of The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members based on the things that were currently happening in their respective lives.

When the pastor asked if anyone drove a Porsche, Angela said that her husband, Charles, was planning on buying one. Instantly, Brit Eady chimed in, quipping if her husband had her eyes on "Porsche" or "Porsha."

The comment didn't sit well with Angela, and she later confronted Brit, asking what she was getting at.

After taking shots at each other and their appearance, Brit pointed out her tumultuous marriage.

“Your husband hasn’t even acknowledged he’s been married to you for the last 10 years. Does the world know about that baby?” Kelli then repeated: “Does the world know about that baby, though?” the The Real Housewives of Atlanta star said.

Cynthia wasn't happy with her co-stars fitting in at her Juneteenth celebration party. So she took Angela and Porsha to a separate room, hoping that at least they could clear the issues between them.

Referring to the conversation about Charles from the cast trip to Nashville, Porsha explained to Angela that what she walked up on was a "complete after party."

She said that someone brought up something, and in response, she chimed, speculating why Angela brought up her husband to me.

When Angela asserted that Porsha was the one who said Charles was easy and she could sleep with him, Porsha interjected, denying ever saying that.

However, she later admitted commenting about Charles on her confession and offered an apology.

“It was a stupid comment. I shouldn't have made it, or maybe I should have. I was kiki-ng with my friends. I definitely didn't know that Dumbo was up there with her big old ears listening to everything."

She added:

"But since she was, I'm sorry, that was inappropriate for me to be having that much fun with my friends, Angela,” Porsha said in her confessional.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta season 16 episodes are released every Sunday at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo and are available to watch on Peacock the next day.

