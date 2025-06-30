The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 finale recap: Porsha opens up about Yolanda’s passing while Shamea and Brit clash

Episode 17 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16, titled Game Over, was released on June 29, 2025. The episode focused on the cast members clashing while wanting to clear out their differences, and also saw Porsha opening up about the sudden loss of her cousin, Yolanda.

Ad

In the episode, Shamea also confronted Brit and called her out for telling Porsha that Shamea was bad-mouthing her. However, Brit stood her ground and accused Shamea of talking badly about Porsha, Brit's friend, a claim that Shamea denied. Since Brit was seemingly persistent with her claims, the two Housewives fell out.

Meanwhile, Porsha spoke to Phaedra about her pain of losing her cousin, Yolanda. Porsha told her castmate that Yolanda was a good human and seeing her go was painful for their whole family.

Ad

Trending

The episode also saw Phaedra discuss her love life while Shamea performed on stage, and Angela addressed what happened at Kelli's event.

How did The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha's cousin pass?

Porsha got alcohol to share with her friends on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. During a confessional, she also shared that her family was going through a lot because her cousin Yolanda "Londie" was very close to them. She added that her cousin was the most giving person she could think of.

Ad

Phaedra, who was listening to Porsha talk, was shocked to find out that Yolanda passed away while she was on a phone call with her family.

Ad

"I'm going through a lot emotionally while being there for my family," said Porsha.

Porsha opened up in The Real Housewives of Atlanta confessional that she was at work when she received a phone call saying her cousin was in a lot of distress. A few hours after the phone call, the Housewife was informed that Yolanda had passed away.

Porsha then told Phaedra that she had been planning Yolanda's funeral all day and informed her that their castmates had reached out with condolences.

Ad

What happened between Shamea and Brit on The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 17?

Shamea, who is closely acquainted with Porsha, confronted Brit in the finale about how Brit had told Porsha that Shamea was still bad-mouthing her. The scene flashed back to Brit telling Porsha how Shamea had shown her their text messages discussing Porsha's divorce.

Ad

Brit said that Shamea did talk about Porsha, but she was only telling the truth. Shamea believed that Brit was plainly lying and that she hadn't ever shown Brit texts between herself and Porsha.

"You can deny and deny all you want, but you can't lie," said Brit.

In a The Real Housewives of Atlanta confessional, Brit said that Shamea had shown her the texts when they went out with Kelli and questioned Shamea's friendship. Shamea pointed out that Brit might be doing these things because she was jealous of her friendship with Kelli.

Ad

Brit also said that after Shamea spoke about her daughter's health struggles, she thought she was going through it. However, she claimed that she was wrong because right after that, Shamea went to Miami, where she took shots. Brit addressed a rumor to seemingly hurt Shamea further, saying people thought she was an infidel.

For more updates on The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 stars Shamea and Brit, fans can follow their official Instagram pages, @shameamorton and @briteady.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More