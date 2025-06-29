"I used to see myself only through men's eyes" — The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams reflects on healing after divorce

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is taking time to focus on herself following her divorce from Simon Guobadia. In an exclusive interview with People magazine published on June 28, 2025, she opened up about the emotional challenges she's been facing and her decision to step away from dating while she works on personal healing.

Ad

Sharing how past experiences shaped her view of herself,

"I used to be a people pleaser. I used to only see myself through men's eyes, and that's why I went through a lot of abuse with men in my twenties," she said,

Now 44, Williams explained that she's choosing to stay single until she feels "whole again." Williams finalized her divorce from Guobadia on June 11, following a brief marriage that began in November 2022. The split involved legal disputes, including defamation suits and a court ruling upholding their prenup.

Ad

Trending

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams says she’s not ready to date again after divorce

Ad

In her interview with People, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams shared that she has no plans to start dating again anytime soon. She explained that it's been lonely and that she hasn’t been able to connect with other men.

"You would think I'm dating already and stuff, right? People try to introduce me. But it's just... when it's not the same, it's not the same," she said.

Ad

Porscha mentioned that in the past, she often tried to cope with heartbreak by turning to distractions, whether through dating or drinking. This time, she’s choosing to face the pain directly rather than avoid it.

“I can’t just feel it with someone else. I can’t just get underneath someone else and feel it. I can’t just drink it away like I have in my past,” she shared.

Ad

Porscha acknowledged that the healing process has been difficult, describing the emotional toll of living alone and processing the breakup. Still, she believes it’s necessary. She added that each day feels slightly better and that she feels stronger as time passes.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porscha made it clear that she’s following this path with intention, hoping to break old patterns and move forward differently. Her focus, she said, is on being whole before opening up to someone new.

Ad

Porsha Williams reflects on how reality TV and relationships shaped her identity

Ad

During the interview, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams opened up about how her past relationships and public life affected the way she saw herself. She shared that in her twenties, she stayed in unhealthy relationships because of how she measured herself through others' eyes.

"And then when I got on reality TV for the first three years, I only saw myself through what the fans would say in the comments. I was like a walking culmination of what the comments thought," she explained.

Ad

Porsha recalled how her early years on reality TV were shaped by outside opinions. Now, she said she is focused on reclaiming control over her life, financially and emotionally. She described herself as someone who now knows what she wants and how she wants it. She explained that being in charge of her own path has helped her feel more grounded.

Williams said that she had made plans based on what she believed was right at the time, but now accepts that things turned out differently. She added that for now, she’s learning to move forward one day at a time.

Ad

Watch the latest episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta streaming on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More