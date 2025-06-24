"Always gonna be right by my side" — The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Angela defends husband Charles Oakley amid co-stars' criticism

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Angela Oakley recently appeared on the June 22 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (WWHL), where she addressed the speculations surrounding her relationship with Charles Oakley. When host Andy Cohen asked the Bravo star if her co-stars' criticism about Charles' level of engagement and loyalty bothered her, she said:

"I mean, he is always gonna be right by my side.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum dismissed her co-stars' opinions about her relationship with Charles, showing faith in her husband's bond with her. She mentioned that he would most likely not answer her call if she were to call him, however, it would not be a reflection of his feelings for her, implying that she knew him better than others' perception of him.

Charles expressed a similar sentiment when questioned by Andy. He stated that what others thought about his commitment was not his concern as long as he was understood by Angela.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Angela and her husband shed light on their relationship

In one of the segments of the WWHL episode, Andy recalled an event featured in the June 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, where a random person named Marcus approached Angela to allege that Charles was cheating on her. Marcus even toasted to Charles' infidelity, making Angela and the other ladies feel uncomfortable. Consequently, he was escorted out of the venue.

After investigating the matter, Angela claimed that Marcus was paid by a certain man to be at the event and disclose the cheating rumor. When Andy asked Charles if he knew who had sent Marcus to the party and why, Charles said that he did.

Charles mentioned that he was unaware of the person's identity on the day of the event, but soon discovered it by looking into the matter. When Andy asked Angela if he and the viewers would get to know the person's identity in next week's release of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she said, "Yes."

Andy then asked Charles if he "really" had not heard Marcus toast to his alleged infidelity. Charles, who in the episode was shown being completely oblivious to the allegations, confirmed that he was not aware of Marcus' actions.

While reflecting on their marriage, Charles mentioned that he cared about no one else's opinions but Angela's. Angela, pleased with his answer, said that he loved her. She added that they were still seeking couples therapy, while Charles joked, saying it was the "biggest bill of the month."

Soon after, Andy asked Charles if he was bothered when The Real Housewives of Atlanta star spent their wedding anniversary with the ladies, away from him.

"I mean, this is her first time in the show, and she's got to, you know, do all the experiments. We've been together. When she come home, I'm going to be there. So, she can have fun with the girls," he explained.

Reflecting on how others commented on his marriage, Charles said, "the show is the show," noting that people were entitled to their opinions and could say whatever they wanted to make viewers intrigued about and interested in The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Andy then asked Charles why he did not always wear his wedding ring. Charles explained that he stopped wearing it because it would no longer fit on his finger. He added that he did not want to lose the ring after previously losing two of them. When Andy asked Angela if his habit of not wearing the ring annoyed her, she said:

"Sometimes, but now, we have other things to argue about. At first, that was a big argument."

With that, Andy concluded the segment, thanking Angela, Charles, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey for speaking with him.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

