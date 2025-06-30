"I'm an easy target" — The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Phaedra on Marcus claiming she started the drama about Charles's alleged infidelity

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 aired its finale on June 29, 2025. Titled Game Over, it showed Marcus accusing Phaedra of sending him to the Kooking with Kelli event to start rumors about Angela's husband, Charles's alleged infidelity. He suggested that Phaedra orchestrated the entire drama with the help of a middleman called Junebug. Phaedra dismissed the allegations, saying:

"Of course, blame me. I'm an easy target, but girl, I absolutely have no reason to put anyone up to this nonsense. I've already had my marriage destroyed on national TV. So, it's no way in hell I would come for anyone's marriage."

However, Marcus, who, in the previous episode, had approached Angela and told her about her husband's alleged cheating, remained adamant in his stance. Despite Phaedra's denial, he portrayed her as the mastermind behind the scandal, claiming that Phaedra had sent him an "envelope" with the "information" inside.

While Phaedra pleaded her case, Angela took Marcus's side, criticizing Phaedra for targeting her marriage. It eventually led to a heated confrontation between the ladies.

Marcus believes The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra is the "godfather" of the city

After the drama surrounding Angela's husband unfolded in the previous episode, Angela reached out to Marcus to figure out who sent him to Kelli's event. In the latest segment, the ladies allowed Marcus to share his side of the story. They became curious when Marcus suggested that there was someone in the group who was not happy with Angela.

When prodded, he hinted at Phaedra being the orchestrator of the drama, saying:

"Phaedra is the godfather in Atlanta."

The disclosure surprised the ladies, especially Phaedra, who believed she was being framed. Meanwhile, Marcus continued to allege that The Real Housewives of Atlanta star controlled Atlanta and that he was "nervous" to speak his truth.

Marcus further mentioned that "the tea" was shared with him a few days before the event. Hearing that, Phaedra said that she had never met Marcus before; however, Marcus claimed that she dropped off an "envelope" to him, which carried information about Charles's alleged infidelity.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars were taken aback by what they heard, but they struggled to believe Marcus's claims. When they further questioned him, he stated that he and Phaedra had a supposed "connect," a middleman named Junebug.

Soon after, Marcus left the meeting, saying he was "done" sharing his side of the story, convinced the ladies were not prepared to hear the truth. After he left, Pheadra confronted Angela, asking her why she believed Marcus and not her. Angela assumed Phaedra tried to destroy her marriage because she did not have one herself.

"I know the moves you play, and the level that you playing at is kind of low right now because I trusted you and liked you," Angela said.

While talking to The Real Housewives of Atlanta cameras, Angela claimed that it was Phaedra who gave her Marcus's full name and his work details. Phaedra, on the other hand, said she did not know Marcus at all. She added that the real culprit was the person who made the guest list for the event and allowed Marcus in.

Tensions escalated when Angela called out Phaedra for pulling the "same s**" with all her friends. She went a step ahead by asking the Bravo star if she allowed her children to visit their father, convinced Phaedra was a "horrible person."

In the meantime, some of the other ladies shared their opinions, claiming it was Brit who orchestrated the drama. The episode concluded with the stars arguing amongst themselves.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

