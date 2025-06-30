Reality TV star and businesswoman Angela Oakley recently admitted to having marital troubles with her husband, former NBA player Charles Oakley. During the season 16 finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which aired on Sunday, June 29, 2025, Angela visited her therapist, Wendy, to discuss their relationship.

In the confessional section of the show, the businesswoman explained she needed advice on "how to deal" with her "husband and all that comes with him." Later, she told Wendy she had invested money in real estate, hoping to flip the properties for a profit. However, she hasn't sold any and ended up in debt of about $2 million, per BravoTV.

Angela Oakley - Source: Getty

Referencing the homes, Angela Oakley told Wendy that they have put "a strain on (their) marriage," elaborating:

"Because I'm constantly asking Charles to pump more money into these properties, and now he's at a point where he doesn't want to. We have since reduced the price on all of these homes."

The RHOA star noted that she went against the former NBA player when she brought the properties.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Charles and Angela Oakley boast a combined estimated net worth of $12 million as of March 2025.

Angela Oakley, along with her husband, co-founded the Charles Oakley Family Foundation

Angela Oakley hails from Harvey, Illinois, and graduated from DePaul University in Chicago with a degree in finance, according to the profile of the businesswoman on Bravo tv. Following her studies, she pursued a career as a tax professional. According to her LinkedIn page, she is the founder and CEO of Lucrative Tax and Financial Consulting, The Tax Master Class, and Right Now Refunds.

The businesswoman married retired NBA player Charles Oakley in 2016. The couple shares four kids—sons Charles Jr. and Avan, and daughters Ahmauri and Arleigh.

In 2020, Angela Oakley, along with her husband, co-founded the Charles Oakley Family Foundation. Per its website, the organization focuses on providing "nutritious meals" and support to impoverished and underprivileged communities.

Charles played professional basketball for 19 years under various teams, including the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors, and Washington Wizards. He retired in 2004, playing for the Houston Rockets. In 2017, he became a coach for the BIG3 (basketball league co-founded by rapper Ice Cube) team, Killer 3s.

Charles Oakley was born in December 1963 in Cleveland, Ohio. He attended Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia, where he led his basketball team to a 31-1 victory in his senior year. According to Celebrity Net Worth, that year he won the 1985 CIAA championship and the NCAA Division II Player of the Year title.

In addition to his athletic career, Charles owns numerous commercial businesses in his hometown and in New York. These include salons, car washes, and laundromats. According to the outlet, his career earnings from his NBA contracts totaled approximately $43.6 million.

Since March 2025, Angela Oakley has been starring on Bravotv's The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Her fellow cast members include Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, and Shamea Morton.

Elsewhere during her discussion with Wendy, Angela Oakley brought up rumors of Charles' infidelity. During a cooking event hosted by co-star Kelli Ferrell, a restaurant owner approached her with the allegations, which the businesswoman dismissed. Noting that she trusted Charles, Angela rhetorically questioned why anyone would want to "potentially destroy (her) marriage."

Later in the episode, Angela discovered it was Parks who allegedly paid the restaurant owner. Parks denied the claims, and the season ended with neither star making amends.

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is available to stream on Peacock.

