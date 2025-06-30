"She meant so much" — The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha remembers her late cousin Yolanda Favors

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 released episode 17, titled Game Over, on June 29, 2025. In one of the segments of the episode, Porsha Williams reflected on her cousin, Yolanda "Londie" Favors's death, while speaking with co-star Phaedra Parks and sister, Lauren.

She admitted that it was difficult to overcome the loss and it took a toll on her emotinal well-being.

"Dealing with the loss of my cousin, Londie, I'm going through a lot emotionally while being there for my family. She meant so much to all of us. So, it's pretty difficult," Porsha said.

Lauren chimed in, saying she was "numb," as she still could not accept Londie's death. At that point, Porsha revealed that Londie was on a call with Lauren when she passed away, surprising Phaedra.

Porsha opened up about Londie's death in episode 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, saying that her cousin passed away "unexpectedly" at the age of 34 in 2024. The Bravo star added that Londie was a "loyal," "creative," and "the most giving" person she had known.

"It's just a huge loss," Porsha remarked.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha appreciates her co-stars for reaching out to her after Londie's passing

In one of the segments of The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode, Porsha sat down with Phaedra and Lauren, recalling Londie's death and how it impacted everyone in the family. She stated that she often indulged in drinking alcohol to cope with the grief ever since her cousin's demise.

Lauren expressed a similar sentiment, saying that it helped with the mourning process.

While speaking to The Real Housewives of Atlanta cameras, Porsha confessed that the death effected her "emotionally" and that it was "pretty difficult" to internalize the loss of such a beloved person. Lauren underwent her own challenges, saying she was "just numb" all the time.

"We were like sisters. We grew up... we were babies together," she added.

Porsha then told Phaedra that Londie died when she "on the phone" with Lauren. Haaring that, Phaedra asked:

"Did she actually transition while you were on the phone?"

Lauren responded in affirmative, surprising the Bravo star. Porsha then took to another The Real Housewives of Atlanta confessional to recall how she heard about Londie's passing. She told the cameras that she at work when she heard the news that "Londie was in distress."

She added that she "lost Londie" within an hour or two after that, noting that her cousin was "just the most giving person" that she could think of.

Porsha, who was in charge of arranging the funeral, believed God gave her the strength to overlook the process because He knew Londie's mother and sister "wouldn't be able to do all this right now."

She then told Phaedra that "this planning" took all day. Hearing that, Phaedra agreed, sharing that she was assigned the responsibility of assisting Porsha with the "homegoing for Londie."

Calling herself the "Chairman for the usher board for heaven," Phaedra, a professional mortician, stated that people had to see her "for a seat" in the afterlife.

Later, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star asked Porsha if any of their co-stars had reached out to her. Porsha shared that most of them had messaged her to see if she was doing fine, which she thought was "really nice."

"I was one of the people that said, 'This is gonna be my year,' and I guess it was my year. From having to file for divorce to the loss of my cousin Londie, it's hard for me because my heart is broken," Porsha said.

Later in The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode, when the ladies attended the Charles Oakley Foundation Gala, Angela Oakley chose "to honor" Porsha, in light of Londie's death. Porsha utilized the opportunity to share that she would continue her charitable work "in honor of" her late cousin, referencing to her work with the Hosea Helps organization.

Stream The Real Housewives of Atlanta episodes on Peacock.

