“Looking for a king, but I got a prince" - The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Cynthia Bailey opens up on her new boyfriend

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16, episode 10, Reunion Part 1, premiered on Bravo on July 13. The episode brought back all the cast members to reflect on the major events that happened during the season and to provide an update on what they had been up to since then.

Cynthia Bailey took the opportunity to open up about her boyfriend, whom she had been referring to as "Amsradam" during the whole season. She revealed that she was dating the Amsterdam-based musician, LePrince.

"I was looking for a king, but I got a prince," she said.

She further added:

"He DJs. He also sings. And he also MCs."

When Andy Cohen chimed in to ask Cynthia about the age gap between her and her boyfriend, she shared that he was 39 years old, creating a 19-year age gap.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey shares details on dating LePrince

While Cynthia Bailey had mentioned that she was dating someone new, she never revealed who he was and always referred to him as "Amsradam."

During episode 13, which premiered on June 1, 2025, Cynthia shared that her boyfriend was noting who people would expect her to be with. She said that he was very tall, had long dreadlocks, was a great kisser, and a wonderful lover.

She pointed out their age difference, saying that he was younger than she and was always energetic towards her.

Later in the season, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared that she visited her boyfriend over the holidays. At the time, she said, he was performing in Switzerland, so she accompanied him and got to see him perform.

During an interview with The Daily Dish, published on July 2, 2025, Cynthia shared that her boyfriend was a "hard-style" musician. She described the various styles of music he performs before stating that he was considered "one of the legends of hard-style."

"He created his own little thing. It's called reggaetronics. He does reggae and he also does techno and the hard-style and he combines it, or he's just doing straight hard-style. He is very well known in Amsterdam for his music. He's considered one of the legends of hard-style and in Europe over there,” she shared in the interview.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star continued:

"He's insane. Like, he does flips. He jumps on tables and the DJ stand and he's doing flips and throws himself into the audience and they throw him back on the stage. Like, he's out of his mind. 'Cause he's very shy."

Cynthia went on to admit that she never thought she would date a musician and willingly travel the world with him. However, spending time with LePrince shifted her perspective, as she shared that she genuinely enjoyed stepping into her boyfriend's world.

"If you told me that I would be dating literally a rockstar, a young rockstar from Amsterdam, traveling the world, going to all of these crazy festivals with him, I would be like, 'You're out of your mind.' Like, that was not on my bingo card. So, it's been fun just going into his world. It's a wild ride," The Real Housewives of Atlanta star said.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episodes are released every Sunday at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo and are available to watch on Peacock the next day.

