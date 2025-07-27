“We made it to America!”- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Steven celebrates Alina’s US visa approval

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 3 star Steven Johnston recently announced that his Russian wife, Alina Johnston, just received the U.S. visa they had been waiting for. The news was revealed in a video, which documented them enjoying themselves in Utah, posted on Steven's official Instagram handle on July 25, 2025.&quot;We made it to America!&quot; said the opening line of the caption.Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premiered in August 2021. Unlike other 90 Day franchise shows, the Americans in The Other Way traveled to other countries to meet their foreign partners. The season documented Steven and Alina's love blossoming in Turkey, a country that was accessible to both of them.While several 90 Day Fiancé cast members have migrated to the US over the years, Alina wasn't able to do so because her visa wasn't approved. After years of waiting, she was finally able to arrive in the country she was meant to be in.90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Steven announces Alina's arrival in the USThe season 3 star shared the news directly to his fans from his official Instagram handle, which has 24K+ followers. Apart from announcing their move to America, Steven also wrote that they were finally able to make the move after years of planning, prayers, and paperwork. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe told the fans that he was going to take Alina to see some fireworks at the Ball Park. He said that the news was even better because Utah was celebrating Pioneer Day. Steven saw it as a welcome.&quot;I'm gonna take Alina to see some fireworks and properly welcome her to America,&quot; Stevan said.Steven and Alina appeared in the video attached to the caption, where the former stated that he wanted to inform his fans about the news because a lot of them had been asking about their whereabouts.The two of them kissed each other, while Alina jumped and giggled with excitement. The clip then cuts to Steven filming Alina against the backdrop of the fireworks. He asked her if she was enjoying it, and she approved. He told her she looked cute and that he loved her.Steven and Alina's story on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 3During their time on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 3, Steven was seen persuading Alina to follow his religion. He refused to sleep with her in the same room until they got married. However, according to Screenrant, he cheated on her with nine women, with whom he was texting and exchanging nudes. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe also wanted to have a threesome with Alina, something she wasn't comfortable with. During the Tell-All episode of the season, Steven's ex, Vanessa, appeared and asked Alina to leave him because he was unfaithful. Despite everything that happened, Alina stuck with him and even moved to China with him.They got married in Turkey because that was the most accessible country to both of them. They then moved to China because that was the easiest country for them to get temporary residency. Alina also traveled to the US on a tourist visa, but had to leave the country to wait for her permanent visa.For more updates on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 3 couple Steven and Alina Johnston, fans can follow their official Instagram page, @steven.j.johnston and @alina.otherway.