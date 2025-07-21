"I’ll only compromise so much" - 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's Darcey on changing appearance before meeting Georgi's family

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 9 episode 3, titled You Can't Handle the Truth, premiered on TLC on July 20, 2025. The episode continued the journey of the married couple as they tried to explore their relationship past the K-1 visa process.

In episode 1, when Georgi and Darcey went on a dinner date to celebrate the latter's 50th birthday, Georgi expressed that he was worried about introducing her to his family as he hadn't done it with any of his previous partners.

He was also worried about how Darcey would present herself to his parents, given her usual dressing style and outgoing personality.

In episode 3, Darcey went shopping with her friend Roxy for clothes and shorter eyelashes to tone down her style. She mentioned that she hoped her new look would be “conservative” enough for Georgi and his family to accept her. However, she also explained that she loves and honors herself, and would “only compromise so much.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After star Darcey makes changes in her appearance, hoping to be accepted by Georgi's family

With only a few days left before Darcey and Georgi's trip to Bulgaria to meet Georgi’s family, Darcey decided to tone down her style. She went out with her friend Roxy, who was also from Bulgaria, to do everything she could in her power to appear more “conservative” for Georgi’s family.

In 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 9 episode 3, Darcey and Roxy first went out to shop for more appropriate clothing for Darcey to wear on her trip to Bulgaria.

During their shopping trip, Darcey found several outfits she liked, but Roxy repeatedly stepped in to explain why they weren't conservative enough for Bulgarian culture.

She reminded the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After star that she needed to earn Georgi’s family’s respect; otherwise, they might just send her back to America.

In her confessional, Darcey reflected on her situation and shared that she was “scared, nervous, and anxious” about her trip to Bulgaria. She said that she wasn't sure if her husband's family was going to approve of her and accept her, and that it put a lot of pressure on her.

To help her cool down, Roxy later told the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After star about her story with her partner's parents. She shared that it took her a few trips until she earned their respect, before emphasizing that her first visit was probably the hardest one for her.

Darcey was a bit hesitant when Roxy later asked her to tone down her appearance by shortening her nails and replacing her long eyelashes with shorter ones. However, she eventually agreed to the changes, hoping that Georgi would see how she was putting in the effort to look a little bit more conservative.

The next day, when Darcey received her shorter lashes, she expressed that it felt like a "good compromise" to her. In her confessional, she added that she hoped her new appearance was “conservative” enough for Georgi and family to accept her, because she explained she loves and honors herself and would “only compromise so much.”

"If Georgi keeps pushing at it, it's going to affect our relationship because I'm not going to open up with a man that doesn't give me the respect I deserve,” she concluded.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 9 episodes premiere every Sunday on TLC.

