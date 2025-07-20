“My nerves failed me” — Julia Trubkina from 90 Day Fiancé says as she faces another robbery and a hospital visit 

Julia Trubkina, who is from Russia and is a cast member on 90 Day Fiancé, relocated to the U.S. to marry Brandon Gibbs. Since then, she has faced numerous challenges, including repeated robberies and break-ins, health issues, and financial strain.Now, in another update via Instagram Stories on Friday, July 18, Julia talked about yet another robbery incident that had pushed her to the brink, leading to a hospital visit amid overwhelming stress.&quot;Unfortunately my nerves failed me today. I cried for a long time. I really need to take a break from everything,&quot; she wrote.Julia's most recent struggle follows months of grieving the death of her dog, Simba, and resolving persistent marital issues with Brandon. The reality star seems to be under stress as a result of the recent auto break-in, which led to stolen gift cards and increased worry.Things get hard for the 90 Day Fiancé star Julia Trubkina View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 90 Day Fiancé cast member shared the heartbreaking news via Instagram on Friday that her car had been broken into again. Notably, this is yet another instance in just three years that she has been the victim of theft. She felt emotionally and physically exhausted by the violation, even though no important documents were taken this time.She went on the share the same on her Instagram Stories:&quot;First, our car was broken into again. This time, fortunately no important documents, they took the gift cards that we didn't even have time to open... After first time of course no one finds my documents and card. People who will text me (not leaving your stuff in YOUR car ) this so bad if you think this way! Of course I reported it to the police, we have cameras everywhere.&quot; Julia shares her thoughts on Instagram (Images via Instagram/@juliatrubkina1993)Her passport, credit cards, and other belongings were taken from her car in April 2023, and this most recent crime reminded her of that experience. Julia described at the time how the criminals had made purchases using her cards, which added to her anxiety. The repeat offense had only deepened her sense of vulnerability, aggravating the anxiety she has battled for years.Julia gets recognized from being on 90 Day Fiancé while in the hospital View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 90 Day Fiancé star opened up about the intense stress of the heist that had taken its toll on her emotionally. For that, she had to seek medical help. She revealed in a follow-up post on Instagram Stories the same day that she was afraid to have tests and procedures done, especially after someone started photographing her during the hospital visit without her permission.&quot;I'm already scared to take all these tests, nerves, etc. and a man stands and films me on the phone!! I couldn't stand it and went to him and he left, saying I was filming my wife! seriously, no one was there except me and Brandon, what wife were you filming,&quot; she wrote.Julia’s health struggles are not new. She has previously opened up on 90 Day Fiancé about living with anxiety, especially after Simba’s passing. For Julia, Simba was like a son. Fans are concerned about her long-term wellbeing because of the stress caused by the mix of sorrow, marital strain, and now another robbery.Even if Julia's recent posts indicate that Brandon has been more helpful this time, there are still a lot of unsolved problems in their relationship. The couple's appearance on 90 Day: The Last Resort revealed some trust concerns resulting from their ongoing argument about having children and Julia's previous adultery. Viewers can watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.