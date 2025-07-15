⁠"None of us planned for this kind of emergency" — 90 Day: Hunt for Love's Tiffany on Colt's sudden hospitalization after leg injury

90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1 episode 8, titled The Boy Who Fell for Her (Literally), premiered on TLC on July 14, 2025. The episode kicked off with Colt being carried off to an ambulance. It was revealed that he had slipped over a ramp and fractured his leg while he went over to talk to his partner, Courtney, in her room.

The news of Colt being rushed over to the hospital came as a shock to his fellow contestants, as this wasn't something that usually happened on these kinds of reality dating shows.

In her confessional, Tiffany reacted to Colt's unexpected medical emergency, admitting that "none of [them] planned for this kind of emergency." She explained that everyone entered the show with the same goal and had grown close, almost like a little family. Seeing Colt leave—and unsure if he'd return—left her feeling sad and unsettled.

"What is happening? None of us planned for this kind of emergency. Like we came into this all together. We've all become like this little family, and Colt's going. He's going and he might not come back," she said.

Meanwhile, Tim said that even though he didn't know Colt that well, seeing one of his fellow contestants being hurt did concern him.

What happened to Colt on 90 Day: Hunt for Love? His medical condition explored

90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1 episode 8 opened with a "15 minutes earlier" title card, cutting to a tense scene where Colt was shown in visible pain, lying in his partner Cortney's room as doctors examined him. This was followed by a scene of the medical officials carrying Colt on a stretcher towards the ambulance as Cortney accompanied them.

Later, when the producers informed the rest of the 90 Day: Hunt for Love contestants about Colt's condition, they were visibly shocked. Several of them rushed to check on him just as he was about to be placed into the ambulance.

When they asked Colt if he was okay, he replied that he wasn't. He shared that he had broken his injured leg and wasn't able to move it.

"So, he came to my room this morning to have breakfast. And then, when he was walking out, he, like, slid down the thing 'cause it was raining. I don't know 'cause I didn't see the fall, but I come out and he's, like, lying on the thing and he couldn't move. And then, it's like, I feel like I caused him to fall," Courtney explained when Jeniffer asked her what had happened.

Since Jeniffer could speak Spanish, she accompanied Courtney in the ambulance as they took Colt to the hospital.

Later in the 90 Day: Hunt for Love episode, Courtney, who was sitting in the hospital waiting room with Jeniffer, gave an update on Colt's condition. She shared that her partner was in a lot of pain, so the doctor put him on morphine.

The doctors reported that Colt had fractured his leg and needed to have surgery. However, their surgery room wasn't free until noon, so the production team planned to move him to another hospital.

"Obviously, I feel guilty. Like, I don't care about any of the drama at the resort. I don't care about any of this bullsh*t. I just care about Colt. I just want him to be okay. It's making me realize maybe I had stronger feelings for him than I thought," Courtney later shared in her confessional.

90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1 episodes premiere every Monday on TLC.

