90 Day Fiancé: Who has been arrested following their appearance on the show?

While 90 Day Fiancé introduced viewers to international love stories, not all cast journeys ended with happy outcomes. At least eight former participants have been arrested since filming, with incidents involving Jorge Nava, Larissa Lima, Geoffrey Paschel, Ben Rathbun, Michael Eloshway, Leida Margaretha, Eric Rosenbrook, and Varya Malina. From drug trafficking and assault to theft and probation violations, legal concerns have spanned a wide spectrum. Official reports, court documents, or law enforcement verification have supported every arrest.Public documents and media stories show how post-90 Day Fiancé disputes have carried on long after filming stopped.Arrested 90 Day Fiancé cast members and their legal cases1) Jorge NavaJorge Nava (Image via Instagram/@mrjnava_)Per ScreenRant, after police discovered almost 300 pounds of cannabis in his car during a traffic stop, season 4 star Jorge Nava was detained in Arizona in February 2018. He was charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana for sale.In September 2018, he entered a plea agreement dropping his charge to a Class 4 felony. Jorge started serving his 2.5-year jail sentence in the same month and was set free in May 2020, following 27 months.2) Larissa Lima View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLarissa Lima from season 6 was apprehended three times throughout her relationship with Colt Johnson. November 2018 marked her first arrest for domestic violence; however, the accusation was subsequently dismissed. As reported by Newsweek, she was arrested once again in January 2019 for alleged misdemeanor domestic abuse after another incident. By paying a fine and finishing therapy, she avoided incarceration.According to E! Online, the 90 Day Fiancé star was briefly held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in September 2020 and was released later that day.3) Geoffrey PaschelGeoffrey Paschel (Image via Instagram/@geoffrey.paschel)InTouch Weekly reported that Geoffrey Paschel was found guilty in October 2021 of domestic assault, aggravated abduction, and interference with an emergency call weekly reports. The Before the 90 Days season 4 star received an 18-year prison sentence without the possibility of parole.The Tennessee Court of Appeals rejected his 2022 appeal in September 2023. His postconviction relief petition was rejected in April 2025. He is still imprisoned at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center.4) Ben Rathbun View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs reported by WUSA9 and LawyerMonthly, Ben Rathbun was taken into custody in March 2022 due to a probation violation stemming from a 2020 OWAI charge and for operating a vehicle with a suspended license. He had earlier entered a guilty plea for OWAI in 2020 and was sentenced to probation.In November 2022, he was arrested once more for not paying child support and was reportedly confronted with a felony embezzlement charge related to nonprofit funds. According to InTouch Weekly, the Before the 90 Days season 5 star passed away on May 19, 2025, after being diagnosed with stage‑4 stomach cancer.5) Michael Eloshway View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs reported by InTouch Weekly, Michael Eloshway from season 1 was investigated in 2022 after his IP address was linked to child exploitation material. His home was raided by FBI agents in March 2023, and they found thousands of files on his computer.He was convicted in July 2024 on charges of receiving, distributing, and possessing child content. He began his sentence at FCI Elkton in January 2025. In July 2025, the 90 Day Fiancé star's appeal was denied.6) Leida MargarethaLeida Margaretha (Image via TLC)Leida Margaretha from 90 Day Fiancé season 6 was apprehended in January 2025 in Wisconsin for allegedly engaging in domestic disorderly conduct while armed. Subsequently, she faced a felony charge for bail-jumping.TMZ reported in July 2025 that she was apprehended again for trying to leave U.S. with her son while on bond conditions. Earlier charges, including wire fraud and theft, were filed in 2023 and 2024, as per InTouch Weekly. Some charges have been dismissed, but others are still pending.7) Eric RosenbrookEric Rosenbrook (Image via Facebook/@eric.rosenbrook)On July 5, 2025, TMZ exclusively reported that Eric Rosenbrook was apprehended in Wisconsin on allegations of domestic battery and disorderly conduct. Authorities stated that he struck Leida while she was holding their child.He pleaded not guilty, and a restraining order was issued. On July 9, their infant daughter died after five days on life support. The 90 Day Fiancé season 6 star confirmed her passing on social media and requested privacy.8) Varya MalinaVarya Malina (Image via Instagram/@varya.malina)According to a post shared on Instagram handle @90dayfianceupdate on July 10, Varya Malina was arrested in Tennessee on July 11, 2025, for a Class E felony theft charge. She allegedly stole merchandise worth $1,000 to $2,500 from Lowe’s stores. Surveillance footage and social media posts were used to identify her.The Before the 90 Days season 4 star was released on a $2,000 bond and is awaiting trial. Her green card status could reportedly be affected if convicted.90 Day Fiancé is available for streaming anytime on TLC.