"A whole new model for Harvard" — Shark Tank mentor Kevin O’Leary shares his honest take on education innovation

In an Instagram Reel posted on May 30, 2025, Shark Tank mentor Kevin O’Leary shared his perspective on the current state of higher education and called for a fresh approach.

Ad

"I'm suggesting a whole new model for Harvard. This may be a difficult negotiation but there should be this option," O’Leary stated.

O’Leary’s comments come at a time when people are discussing international students, immigration rules, and how schools in the U.S. work. His idea shows that he cares about growing the economy, helping students become business owners, and keeping top talent in the country.

Ad

Trending

While O’Leary did not give a full plan in the short video, his message suggested he wants to change how big schools like Harvard handle international students and what happens to them after they finish their studies. His thoughts match ongoing conversations about visa rules, the role of students from other countries in the U.S., and how changes in education could affect the country’s future.

Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary proposes a new path for international students in the U.S.

Ad

In his Instagram Reel, Kevin O’Leary explained his belief that international students graduating from U.S. institutions should have the option to stay and contribute to the country’s economy.

“I would extend this to every institution in the United States, MIT, Temple, etc. For their foreign student body, if they're willing to go through a vetting process prior to admittance, and they graduate in good standing, boom, golden ticket," he said.

Ad

He further said they should have the chance to start families, build businesses, and contribute to the economy. In his view, this approach would benefit both the students and the country by creating jobs and fostering growth.

O’Leary stressed that this idea is not just for Harvard but should apply to all universities in the United States. According to him, the system should focus on helping international students become long-term contributors to the U.S. economy.

Ad

Ad

Shark Tank mentor believes that these students, who have been selected through competitive academic processes, represent top talent that the country should want to keep. He also raised questions about the current approach, where students from around the world are welcomed for education but are often required to leave after graduation.

“Why in the world when they finish their education, would you kick them out of the country? How could that possibly be a good idea?” he asked.

Ad

By suggesting this policy, O’Leary aims to change the conversation around immigration, education, and the value of global talent. His perspective highlights the idea that keeping top graduates in the U.S. can help create jobs, strengthen the economy, and build a better future for everyone.

Shark Tank mentor O'Leary questions the current model of U.S. higher education

Ad

Kevin O’Leary also questioned the fairness of the current system, pointing out that universities like Harvard spend years selecting top students from around the world, without looking at politics, geography, race, or religion. Yet, once these students complete their degrees, they are often forced to leave the country.

Shark Tank investor O'Leary asked why this is the case, suggesting it does not make sense to invest so much in educating these students only to ask them to leave after graduation. O’Leary believes this model is broken, as it misses the opportunity to keep talent in the U.S. to help the economy grow.

Ad

By sharing these thoughts, O’Leary called for a change in how higher education and immigration are approached, emphasizing the need to create long-term opportunities for students who have already proven themselves through academic success.

New episodes of Shark Tank stream every Friday on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More