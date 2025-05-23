"A world of difference"— Teen Mom: The Next Chapter's Mackenzie Douthit shares how carrying twins changes everything

As she prepares to welcome twins, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter cast member Mackenzie Douthit is facing a pregnancy experience unlike her previous ones. In an interview with People published on May 22, 2025, she detailed the changes brought on by this stage of her life— from undergoing IVF to managing health factors tied to her Type 1 diabetes.

Ad

One of the most significant differences she noted is the emotional support she now has from her fiancé.

“I think just having two partners excited about the babies makes a world of difference," she stated.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter's Mackenzie Douthit explains how expecting twins brings new challenges and changes

Medical approach and diabetes management

Ad

Trending

Ad

Mackenzie explained that her pregnancy required a different medical approach due to past decisions and her Type 1 diabetes. After undergoing tubal ligation following the birth of her son, Broncs, Mackenzie turned to IVF to conceive again.

Mackenzie expressed that the experience gave her a "new respect for women" who face challenges with infertility, as they became deeply interested in the process of IVF.

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star also described how new medical technologies have improved her management of diabetes this time.

Ad

“I did not have an insulin pump or a CGM. So technology with diabetes has come a long ways, and that has made a world of difference and it took that load of stress off of me. So as far as diabetes goes, it’s been a breeze this time,” she said.

Even with the improvements, she noted that this pregnancy has been physically challenging. She shared how the demands of carrying twins differ from her previous experiences, saying that it has been "rough."

Ad

Emotional shifts and family involvement

Ad

In addition to medical adjustments, Mackenzie has also noticed emotional differences. Her mother, who supported her during her earlier pregnancies, passed away in 2019.

“I was living with my mom for the other [pregnancies], and she was the support that I had,” she said.

She mentioned that this time, she leaned on her fiancé, Khesanio Hall, whose involvement has brought stability and reassurance. Unlike before, she noted that this pregnancy was carefully planned. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star shared,

Ad

“These are the only babies I’ve planned. The whole time, instead of stressing about what I’m going to do, we’re talking about how excited we are for these babies to come.”

She also said that her three children— Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs— were involved from the beginning.

“We talked to them before we even started IVF. They saw the whole year of preparing my body and the IVF process,” she said.

Ad

Household adjustments and gender reveal

Ad

Mackenzie explained that her fiancé has taken the lead in getting the nursery ready. She described how Khesanio entered what she called a "father mode" and took initiative by doing multiple loads of laundry to clean the babies’ clothes using baby-specific detergent.

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star also decided to celebrate the pregnancy with a gender reveal for the first time, saying,

“I hadn’t done a gender reveal with the others. I think I just went in and found out... So a twin gender reveal is so amazing. I’ve never been to one, but we got to have one and it was so cool."

Ad

Stream Teen Mom: The Next Chapter anytime on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More