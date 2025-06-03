"Absolutely not"—Dancing with the Stars alum Cheryl Burke turns down accusations of using cosmetic surgery for weight loss

Dancing with the Stars alum Cheryl Burke has been recently sharing makeup tutorials on her Instagram handle, starting the video with no makeup on her face. This non-makeup look came as a surprise to most fans, as they believed the dancer looked different from the time when she was on DWTS, and might have undergone cosmetic surgery.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, published on May 30, 2025, Cheryl reacted to the online claims of her using Ozempic and other cosmetic surgeries for her recent lean facial look. During the conversation, Dancing with the Stars alum turned down all the rumors that accused her of any work done on her face.

When the interviewer asked if she used any weight-loss medications, undergone any type of plastic surgery, or faced any sort of health issues, Cheryl responded:

"Absolutely not."

Dancing with the Stars alum Cheryl Burke comments on the online accusations and long history with body dysmorphia

Cheryl Burke made her Dancing with the Stars with season 2 in 2006. She was praised for her performances during the season and even went on to win the coveted title alongside Drew Lachey. It’s been over 20 years since her debut on DWTS. After watching her recent Instagram videos, many fans speculated that her current look is the result of cosmetic procedures rather than natural aging.

She dismissed the rumors during an interview with ET. Cheryl Burke shared that speculation about her appearance is nothing new, revealing she’s faced similar comments since her time on the dancing show.

What saddened her most, however, was that many of these accusations came from other women.

"What is, for me, so sad is that a lot of it [comes from] women. And I wish, and hopefully in the near future, that by doing this interview — this is not a press tour about what people think of me, because I'm never going to change their perspective, nor is that my goal," she said.

Cheryl pointed out that she has been out public eye for a couple of years. She wished that people would rather focus on the work she has done since coming into the limelight, rather than talking about her looks.

The Dancing with the Stars alum admitted that the claims about her appearance affect her a lot. However, she noted that the effect is nowhere near what she had to deal with when she was on the dancing show 20 years ago.

"I wish the conversation would be geared towards that instead of, 'She's on Ozempic and she got a whole facelift, and everything about her has changed. Stop gaslighting.' If I were to say it doesn't affect me, I'd be lying. Does it affect me as badly as it did when I was on the show? Not even close," she said.

Further in the interview, Cheryl shared that she has been dealing with body dysmorphia ever since she was a little girl, before her DWTS stint. This carried on with her into the dancing show, and its "weekly fittings" always reminded her of her insecurities.

While she doesn't blame the show for it, the dancer shared that it affected her a lot, to the point where she began traveling with a scale everywhere she went.

All seasons of Dancing with the Stars are available on ABC and Hulu.

