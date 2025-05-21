How much weight did Cheryl Burke lose? ‘Dancing with the Stars’ alum refutes Ozempic allegations and slams critics who say she got a 'new face'

Cheryl Burke, a former Dancing With the Stars professional, has publicly addressed speculation about her recent weight loss and appearance changes. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE dated May 20, the 41-year-old revealed she lost approximately 30-35 pounds through intermittent fasting and exercise, denying rumors of Ozempic use, plastic surgery, or a “new face.”

Cheryl Burke emphasized her focus on mental and physical health, calling out critics who she says have “dissected” her body and accused her of drastic cosmetic alterations. In a TikTok video posted earlier, Burke directly responded to comments about her appearance, stating,

“I’m not on Ozempic. I’m not sick. I didn’t get ‘a new face.' Stop dissecting women’s bodies like they belong to you. This is YOUR reminder: I don’t owe you an explanation for my healing or for anything quite frankly.”

The DWTS alum, who left the show in 2022 after 26 seasons, explained in her TikTok video that her body and face have naturally evolved over two decades in the spotlight, including during her 2022 divorce from actor Matthew Lawrence. In the interview with PEOPLE, Cheryl Burke elaborated on her health journey, noting that she no longer owns a scale due to past struggles with body image.

“As a dancer, we were stuck in front of mirrors constantly, it was important to stay at a certain weight, and my dance coaches were really strict... I even used to travel with a scale. That's how obsessive I was. So it's just not healthy,” she said.

Instead, she adopted intermittent fasting, clean eating via a fresh food delivery service, and daily 2-mile walks with her dog. Cheryl Burke also uses a treadmill at home while working and participates in Fitbit app workouts and mindfulness classes.

“For me, it’s all about starting from within first instead of the aesthetic... My goal wasn’t to lose a certain amount of weight,” Burke explained.

Cheryl Burke’s transformation and the backlash it sparked

Despite her focus on wellness, Burke faced intense online criticism, with commenters accusing her of using Ozempic, undergoing cosmetic procedures, or abandoning body positivity. Talking about netizens' comments about her body, she told PEOPLE:

“What’s hurtful, I think, with seeing all these comments is that it’s mainly women attacking women. It's such a shame.”

Critics speculated about her slimmer figure and facial changes, with some claiming she got a “face transplant” or brow lift. Burke refuted these claims, saying she has "never gone under the knife for anything." Cheryl Burke also acknowledged how her metabolism shifted after turning 40 and leaving DWTS, where she maintained a rigorous dance schedule.

Her approach now prioritizes consistency over extremes; she avoids late-night eating, sticks to a 16-hour fasting window, and focuses on mobility. She explained she simply likes moving her body, which contrasts with her younger self, who traveled with a scale and tied self-worth to weight.

The recent backlash intensified comparisons to her 2006 DWTS season 2 appearance, when she was 21.

“I hate to break it to you, but that Cheryl doesn’t exist anymore,” she said in her TikTok video.

While she welcomes supportive followers, Burke called out those who "speculate, compare, or demand answers," adding that social media now feels “like a firing squad” rather than a community. Burke’s decision to speak out aligns with broader conversations about body autonomy and the gendered scrutiny of aging.

While Cheryl acknowledged weight fluctuations are natural, she maintained that her choices are about mental health and not aesthetics. As Cheryl Burke continues prioritizing her well-being, she reinforced that self-care is deeply individual and that no one owes explanations for their healing journey.

