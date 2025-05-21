"So shady I love it"— 1000-Lb Sisters fans react to Chris talking to Amy and Brian about their wedding plans

In 1000-Lb Sisters season 7 episode 6, titled, She's Got This Mentality, Chris drove Amy and Brian to court for the female cast member's court date. However, they had to return to court a month later since they got a continuance.

On the way back, Amy and Brian brought up their upcoming wedding and Chris shared his honest thoughts about the pair wanting to get married on Halloween. In a confessional, Chris further said that if his sister wanted to get married on the "Devil's holiday," she could, but he wouldn't attend.

Fans online reacted to Chris's conversation with Amy and Brian and were glad the cast member was being honest. One person wrote on X:

"chris so shady i love it."

"I am glad Chris is telling it like it is to Amy and Brian. Enough with Amy and her shenanigans too. She's exhausting," a fan commented.

"Chris doesn't approve of Amy and Brian having this wedding so soon!" a tweet read.

Fans of 1000-Lb Sisters season 7 agreed with Chris:

"Chris is right. They need to worry about staying out of jail instead of getting married," a person wrote.

"I like that Chris says exactly what he thinks. He is 100 percent authentic," a fan commented.

"I give Chris credit. Bryan is an schmuck and Chris is doing everything to not punch him," a tweet read.

Fans of 1000-Lb Sisters season 7 further said:

"You knew Chris couldn’t bite his tongue forever," a person wrote.

"Chris isnt having any of this wedding bullsh*t lol," a fan commented.

"I'm not available that day"— Brian makes it clear he wouldn't attend Amy's Halloween wedding in 1000-Lb Sisters season 7 episode 6

In 1000-Lb Sisters season 7 episode 6, Amanda and Misty told Chris and Brittany about Brian's proposal to Amy. While speaking to the cameras about the same, he said he was glad he didn't go to the mall with them because he would have made a "smart-a**" comment about the same.

While speaking to the group, Chris noted that he didn't know why they were thinking about planning a wedding in the middle of everything else that was happening. He added that they needed to worry about Amy's legal troubles instead while Amanda argued that with everything else going on, Amy might have wanted something positive to think about.

When Misty told them Amy wanted to get married in an insane asylum, Amanda and Misty agreed that they didn't want to go.

"I'm not available that day," Brian said.

Britany also said she won't be attending and joked that she would be sick that day. Later in the episode, as Chris drove Amy and Brian back from court, the female 1000-Lb Sisters cast member brought up her wedding and Brian said he disagreed with her wanting to get married on Halloween.

Brian argued that he and Amy agreed with the plan and Chris made a comment about the two of them not thinking.

"Nobody said neither one of y'all think very much. Look where we been at for that reason," he added.

The cast member further told the cameras that if his sister wanted to get married on the Devil's holiday, she could but it didn't mean he would attend, especially if she wanted to tie the knot at "some bullsh*t haunted site."

Chris added there was a lot of time between now and their wedding day and said the couple needed to prioritize what was happening in their lives. The 1000-Lb Sisters star said that they might not get to do it since Amy had to reappear in court the following month.

Fans of 1000-Lb Sisters season 7 commented on Chris's comments about Brian and Amy's wedding plans and complimented his thoughts on the same.

Tune in next Wednesday, May 27, 2025, to watch a brand new episode of 1000-Lb Sisters season 7 on TLC.

