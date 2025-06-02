I agree with Simon Cowell’s "Miss Kill-the-Mood" comment—Mel B’s AGT buzzer was a bad call

America’s Got Talent (AGT) Season 20 premiered on May 27, 2025, bringing a mix of new and returning talent. The episode featured a wide variety of acts, including a contortionist, a magician, a slapstick duo, and several musicians. It also marked the return of Mel B as a judge after six seasons away.

Most of the judging panel seemed happy to be back, but there was a moment during the night that caused some drama. In a backstage chat, Simon Cowell called Mel B “Miss Kill-the-Mood” after she hit her buzzer on a performance the other judges liked.

In my opinion, Simon’s comment was right. Mel’s buzzer on the Team Recycled dance crew act felt like a bad call, especially since Howie, Sofia, and Simon had all given the act positive feedback. Her buzzer not only stopped the energy of the act but also confused the audience.

I think buzzers should be used carefully, and this moment showed how quickly they can change the mood. Let’s look closer at what happened during the act and why Simon’s words made sense.

Mel B’s buzzer during Team Recycled’s act felt like an overreaction in AGT

The Team Recycled dance crew delivered an energetic and creative performance that had the audience and most of the judges cheering. Their routine grew in complexity, using the entire stage space in a way that impressed Howie, who said, “You used more than the stage, you used the room.”

Simon called it “an event” and praised the group for turning a performance into a larger moment. Sofia also described the act as “perfect” and “spectacular.” Despite the overwhelming support from her fellow judges, Mel B pressed her buzzer, calling the choreography “boring” and saying, “If it wasn’t for the switch-around, I would have just literally turned off.”

In my opinion, Mel’s reaction felt unfair. The act showed creativity and ambition, which are qualities AGT usually rewards. Simon’s comment backstage—referring to Mel as “Miss Kill-the-Mood”—was a lighthearted way of addressing how her buzzer disrupted the energy in the room.

While it’s important for judges to be honest, Mel’s buzzer felt like an overreaction to a group that had built momentum and delivered something exciting. Moments like this remind us that while AGT values different perspectives, sudden negative reactions can sometimes take away from an act’s overall impact.

Simon’s comment highlights how AGT buzzers can affect a performance’s momentum

Simon Cowell’s “Miss Kill-the-Mood” comment wasn’t just a playful jab at Mel B—it also pointed to a bigger issue on America’s Got Talent. Buzzers have the power to shift the energy of a performance instantly. In this case, Mel’s buzzer seemed to cut off the excitement that the audience and other judges were feeling.

Simon himself praised Team Recycled’s act, saying, “This is how you achieve great things while doing great things... it turned into an event.” He also commented on the importance of building moments, which Team Recycled managed to do. Mel’s buzzer, on the other hand, sent a mixed message that may have confused the performers and viewers alike.

In my opinion, Simon was right to call out how buzzers can dampen the flow of a show. AGT is about showcasing talent and giving acts a chance to tell their story. When a buzzer interrupts that, it can create an unnecessary distraction. Mel B’s honest feedback is valuable, but timing matters.

As Simon said during the episode, “You never know when you’re going to see something better than you’ve seen before.” Giving acts room to grow on stage can lead to more memorable and fair judging moments for everyone involved.

Fans can watch the latest episodes of AGT available to stream on Peacock.

