The Amazing Race season 37 is heading into its two-part finale, with four teams left competing for the $1 million prize. In an exclusive interview with TVLine on May 12, 2025, host Phil Keoghan shared his thoughts on the remaining duos and the journey that brought them to this point.

Phil offered insight into what makes each team strong, including Team Borden — Alyssa and Josiah. Reflecting on their run, he said:

“I would say Alyssa’s really taken the lead. I think Josiah would agree with that. She really has been, to me, the driving force in that team, and a big reason why they’ve done well.”

Throughout this season of The Amazing Race, the pair has shown a consistent ability to work together and handle the pressure of the race. Alongside them, three other teams — Han and Holden, Jonathan and Ana, and Carson and Jack — are also preparing to compete in the final stretch.

Phil highlighted the balance Alyssa and Josiah bring as a team in The Amazing Race. He mentioned that while Alyssa often takes the lead, they function as an effective partnership.

“They compliment each other well too. They really listen to each other. They’ve worked off each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” he said.

According to him, their encouragement of each other has helped them perform steadily throughout the race. With their ability to communicate and adapt, Phil believes they are well-positioned going into the finale.

Jonathan and Ana, on the other hand, have faced a different type of challenge — their relationship. Phil referred to them as “probably the most controversial team” of the season. Explaining that while viewers have strong opinions about them, it’s not easy to judge a couple from the outside,

“They wanted to come onto this show, I think, to test things,” he said.

Despite personal tension, Phil acknowledged their drive to compete. “Jonathan is probably the most competitive,” he noted, adding that finishing second feels like a loss to him. Phil shared that he encouraged Jonathan to not only manage the pressure he puts on himself, but also be mindful of how it affects Ana.

Phil reminded Jonathan that it’s not possible to win every leg of the race, especially when competing against strong teams.

Phil shares thoughts on Han & Holden and Carson & Jack

Han and Holden have steadily grown in confidence during the race. Phil admitted that he wasn’t sure how far they would go at first, largely due to their age.

“I just didn’t think that they had the worldliness… to be able to hang in,” he said.

However, the brother-sister team has surprised even themselves. “Now they realize, ‘Wow, hold on a second. We have a chance of going all the way.’” Phil pointed out that their ability to adapt and improve has made them serious contenders.

Carson and Jack, meanwhile, have approached the race with a focus on enjoying every moment. Phil shared that the best part about them was their attitude. “They’re just having a great time,” he said, noting that their experience-first mindset has been central to how they’ve approached each challenge. According to

Phil, their presence on the show reflects what The Amazing Race is really about — embracing the journey.

“Most of you are going to be eliminated. So, for goodness’ sake, enjoy it,” he told the final teams at the start.

As the finale approaches, he believes Carson and Jack are one of the teams that truly took that advice to heart.

The Amazing Race finale kicks off Wednesday in its regular slot on CBS, followed by Part 2 on Thursday at 9/8c.

