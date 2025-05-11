"Such a contrast" — The Amazing Race fans react to the difference between Josiah's dynamic with Alyssa and Jonathan's with Ana

The Amazing Race season 37 released its latest episode on May 7, 2025, in which the five remaining teams went to Germany and then to Strasbourg, France, for the 10th leg of the series. The race was challenging for many, but some remained calm while others pointed fingers and complained. Alyssa and Josiah, despite facing hurdles, encouraged each other, unlike Jonathan's treatment of Ana.

Throughout the race, Jonathan blamed his wife, Ana, for not performing well in tasks and putting them behind the rest. In contrast, Josiah tried to uplift his partner, Alyssa's mood, whenever she felt overwhelmed. He motivated her and praised her using words of affirmation, saying:

"I told you you're the best, and then you proved it."

Meanwhile, in the same leg, Jonathan called Ana a "terrible partner," assuming she had jeopardized their position in the competition with her performance in a challenge. Although Josiah and Alyssa faced their share of hurdles, from using their Express Pass late to struggling to complete building a bird's nest, Josiah never lost his calm with Alyssa.

The Amazing Race fans on X commented on the difference in Josiah and Jonathan's behaviors with their wives. While they praised Josiah and Alyssa's bond, they criticized Jonathan for his attitude toward Ana.

A fan of The Amazing Race reacts to Josiah and Jonathan's behavior with their partners (Image via X/@BarbieFurtado)

"Obsessed with my babies Alyssa & Josiah! Their fun, funny, light, loving, supportive and playful relationship such a contrast to Ana & Jonathan’s toxic relationship," a fan wrote.

"If only Jonathan would spend some time observing Josiah, maybe they’d have better results by working together as respectful partners. Ana deserved so much better," another fan commented.

"i love watching alyssa & josiah resolve conflicts like it's so healthy," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Amazing Race pointed out the difference between the men.

"The way Josiah talked to Alyssa is how Jonathan punk a** should talk to Ana," a user reacted.

"Some of the men on #TheAmazingRace are so insufferable. Not you, Josiah," a person commented.

"the juxtaposition between the love and respect that brett & mark and josiah & alyssa have for each other vs jonathan constantly yelling at and blaming ana…… makes my blood boil," another fan wrote.

"This is why I’m rooting for Alyssa and Josiah because you never hear them putting each other down and their love for each other and the show is evident throughout the season," one user posted.

Other fans of The Amazing Race expressed a similar sentiment.

"Honestly hard to enjoy #AmazingRace with Jonathan being an a**hole to Ana the entire show. And it’s obvious the producers know it’s bad bc they consistently show Alyssa and Josiah right after to show a supportive couple in contrast," a person reacted.

"the editors putting jonathan being the worst person ever to ana before switching to alyssa and josiah who is the best couple ever and so sweet to one another… i know what yall are doing," another netizen commented.

"I freaking love you, man" — The Amazing Race star Josiah encourages Alyssa by expressing his feelings to her

Alyssa and Josiah found themselves in a predicament when they debated using their Express Pass. As they went back and forth, they lost time, allowing three teams to take a lead on them. Even when Alyssa panicked and worried about their position in the race, Josiah kept his calm and motivated her not to feel overwhelmed.

In contrast, Jonathan blamed his wife for taking too long to correctly identify the cheeses, which they had to guess to advance.

"You messed up. That was you. That was all you, dude," he said.

While speaking to the cameras, The Amazing Race star criticized Ana's performance in the cheese task, holding her responsible for putting them behind the pack. Meanwhile, Josiah told Alyssa:

"Neither one of us is right, neither one of us is wrong. We're on a team right now. We're fighting against everybody else."

He further said:

"I freaking love you, man. Like, I love you."

In one segment of The Amazing Race episode, Ana sought Jonathan's help with navigation. He responded that he needed to "take over," assuming Ana had "messed up" everything. He even called Ana a "terrible partner" earlier in the race.

In contrast, Josiah and Alyssa, despite being worried they were in last place, encouraged each other throughout. After reaching the Pit Stop, Josiah said:

"This [Alyssa] is The Amazing Race champ right here."

Stream The Amazing Race on Paramount+.

