"That's just not how I feel" — The Amazing Race's Mark opens up about not feeling "free and joyful" in water tasks

The Amazing Race star Mark and his teammate, Brett, were eliminated from the CBS show on May 10, 2025, in the episode featuring contestants racing in Strasbourg, France. Although the pair was eliminated, they were pleased with their experience. In an interview with nerdtainment, posted on their YouTube channel on May 9, 2025, Mark opened up about struggling with the water tasks, saying:
"I'm just not a huge, like, I don't-- People feel free and joyful in the water, and that's just not how I feel. It's just not how I feel."
The Amazing Race star made the confession after the interviewer recalled a challenge from their Bulgaria leg, where the contestants had to jump into a river, retrieve a cross, and hand it over to a priest to advance to the next stage of the competition. Mark, who was taller than Brett, stood right above the cross and asked Brett to get it from under the water.
In the interview, Mark explained he was not comfortable with staying underwater, so he had to ask Brett to do the task, even though it would have been easier for him to complete it.
"I'm okay being mediocre at some things" — The Amazing Race alum Mark on struggling with water tasks
When asked about that specific challenge in the Bulgaria leg of The Amazing Race season 37, Mark confessed he specifically did not want to go into the water because it was not his "thing." He added that the cross was visible to Brett as well, so it was not difficult for him either. Brett chimed in, saying he was "happy to do it."
"I'm glad you caught that because that's such an accurate encapsulation of our day-to-day," Mark stated.
The Amazing Race evictee added they were a "good team" because they never hesitated to help each other with things they were uncomfortable with.
When Mark reiterated that he did not feel at ease in water like others, Brett revealed that he had to train him to feel otherwise while participating in another "water show" before The Amazing Race.
"We did the same show for a few months, a water show, and in order to get him on, I had to, like, teach him how to do things, like, blow bubbles into the water, like, do things where your nose is here, like, we had to put a mask on his face and water on his nose and watch TV, so he can get used to it," Brett explained.
Mark added that he had to get "scuba-certified to do the show." However, he said that as soon as the show ended, he went back to swimming by plugging his nose because that was what he preferred.
"I'm okay being mediocre at some things, that's fine, and water's one of them," he remarked.
"Belief got us in the Race" — The Amazing Race's Mark sheds light on how The Amazing Race shaped his and Brett's perspective
While reflecting on their journey on the CBS show and the lessons they learnt from it, Brett confessed that it helped them realize that they could do things, complete challenges, like the others, and were just as capable. He was hopeful about seeing a change in the trajectory of their lives after the competition show.
"Belief got us in the Race. For no other reason than we just believed that we could do it," Mark added.
He explained that the show taught them they had "so many other talents and skills," which was a priceless lesson for them.
The couple concluded that it helped them shape their understanding and belief in the world and themselves.
The Amazing Race can be streamed on Paramount+.