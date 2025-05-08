The Amazing Race season 37 episode 10 recap: The teams compete in water jousting leading to one pair's shocking elimination

The Amazing Race season 37 aired a new segment on May 7, 2025, titled Up the River Without a Joust. It saw the five remaining teams head to Germany and then to France for their next leg. At this stage in the competition, each pair strived to give the race their all and stay on top of things to avoid the risk of elimination. With $1 million at stake, they put their best foot forward to outperform each other.

Ad

However, the twists and turns of the competition proved difficult for one team, which was sent packing in the latest segment. Brett and Mark, after losing a crucial water jousting contest, earned a 10-minute disadvantage. After getting lost multiple times, it ultimately led to them finishing in last place and getting eliminated from the race.

The episode also showcased Alyssa and Josiah using their Express Pass advantage to safeguard their spots in the game. The teams were tasked with completing a series of challenges, from water jousting and constructing a bird's nest to washing a tub of clothes. Although each tried their best, Carson and Jack emerged victorious, finishing the leg in first place.

Ad

Trending

What happened in episode 10 of The Amazing Race season 37?

Ad

After flying to Frankfurt, Germany, and then taking a train to Strasbourg, France, the teams had to head to the Council of Europe for their next clue. Upon arriving in France, The Amazing Race players got into marked cars and drove themselves to the Council of Europe.

Han and Holden, who were saved by the non-elimination leg, were the first ones to reach the Council, followed by Jonathan and Ana, and Carson and Jack. While they waited for the place to open, Brett and Mark got lost, unable to navigate where they were.

Ad

As soon as the Council of Europe opened, the teams found out they had to answer a question to get the clue. They were asked to name the countries they had visited that were part of the Council. The answer was Bulgaria, Italy, Germany, and France. Jonathan and Ana, Han and Holden, and Carson and Jack answered correctly, while it took Alyssa and Josiah two attempts to get it right.

The Amazing Race contestants then headed to their next location, Pont Couverts, where they had to compete in a head-to-head challenge to advance. The challenge required one team member from each team to battle in a water jousting contest and push their competitor into the water to win. Losers would have to compete against the next team to secure their win.

Ad

Ad

However, the team with no wins would earn a 10-minute penalty. The first battle was between Han and Carson, in which the former emerged victorious, while the latter had to wait to compete again. In the meantime, Han and Holden received their next clue, which instructed them to head to La Cloche a Fromage.

Carson then took on Jonathan, who slipped and fell into the water, making Carson the winner of the round. After a while, Brett and Mark finally arrived at the Council of Europe and headed to the water jousting location after correctly answering the question.

Ad

Elsewhere, The Amazing Race stars Han and Holden arrived at La Cloche a Fromage and learned that they had to identify nine cheeses and name them correctly. At the head-to-head roadblock, Jonathan defeated Josiah and advanced with his partner, Ana, meanwhile, Josiah prepared to take on Mark. Mark, despite his efforts, fell into the water, earning his team the 10-minute penalty.

Besides Brett and Mark, the other four teams of The Amazing Race were now at the cheese shop. Alyssa contemplated using the Express Pass, but Josiah remained skeptical. When they saw Brett and Mark arrive at the cheese shop too, they felt pressured. They decided to try and complete the task before using the Pass.

Ad

Ad

Han and Holden headed to Strasbourg Cathedral after identifying the cheeses in their 11th attempt. Carson and Jack, and Jonathan and Ana followed suit, while Alyssa and Josiah held onto their Express Pass, deciding to give the cheese task another attempt.

At the Cathedral, The Amazing Race participants discovered that they had a Detour to complete. They could either do Out to Dry, which required them to wash dirty laundry, or For The Birds, in which they had to build a bird's nest. Han and Holden, and Carson and Jack picked the Out to Dry detour, whereas Jonathan and Ana decided that they would pick their detour once they returned to their car.

Ad

Elsewhere, The Amazing Race contestants Brett and Mark took a lead on Alyssa and Josiah, forcing the latter to use their Express Pass. Although they were allowed to head to the cathedral, Brett and Mark were just behind them. Both teams, upon arriving at the cathedral, decided to do the For The Birds detour.

The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan (Image via Getty)

Meanwhile, Jonathan and Ana struggled with directions and argued about their position in the race. They ultimately arrived at the Out to Dry detour. In the meantime, Carson and Jack completed the detour and made their way to the Pit Stop: Table D'Orientation, finishing the leg as the number one team. They won an Expedia OneKeyCash for a trip to Helsinki.

Ad

Soon after, Alyssa and Josiah completed building the bird nest, followed by Brett and Mark. Jonathan and Ana, and Han and Holden also finished their tasks and headed to the Pit Stop. However, Brett and Mark struggled with directions and got lost.

Alyssa and Josiah finished the leg in second place, whereas Jonathan and Ana completed in third. Han and Holden joined the rest in fourth place. Shortly after, Brett and Mark arrived at The Amazing Race Pit Stop and learned they were eliminated from the race.

Ad

Stream The Amazing Race episodes on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More