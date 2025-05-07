Here's why I think The Amazing Race's Han and Holden did not deserve to be saved by the non-elimination twist

**Disclaimer: This The Amazing Race article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

The Amazing Race season 37 is inching closer to the closing chapters of the season with five teams remaining in the competition. In the April 30, 2025, episode, titled The Pizza de Résistance, the five teams went head-to-head in a nail-biting race in Naples, Italy, where they took on a variety of tasks from making mozzarella twists to assembling a Neapolitan mandolin and cooking pizza.

Despite the hurdles, the teams more or less managed to stay neck-to-neck time-wise, except Han and Holden, who remained at the back of the pack throughout the race. Given their performance in the race and compared to the other teams, they were bound to finish last, and they did. However, instead of hearing about their elimination, they were surprised with a non-elimination twist.

After reaching the Pit Stop, The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan informed Han and Holden that they would continue their journey on the CBS show because the Italy leg was a non-elimination one. The pair was overjoyed to hear the news and glad they were allowed to compete despite finishing last. However, I believe they were not worthy of the save and deserved to be sent home.

In my opinion, their performance in the Italy leg was disappointing. Not only did they get lost, but they also failed to recover from that. Moreover, I believe Han's desire to perfect every task, such as the mozzarella twists, backfired on them. Knowing they were in last place, Han and Holden could have saved time by getting their knots reviewed sooner instead of overthinking it.

I believe Jeff and Pops, the pair that got eliminated in the April 9 episode, deserved a non-elimination leg more than Han and Holden because their loss was beyond their control, whereas Han and Holden sabotaged their own chances. Even though non-elimination legs are pre-determined, I was unhappy with Han and Holden getting the opportunity to enjoy it.

The Amazing Race stars Han and Holden got lucky with the non-elimination leg

While looking back at week 9's episode, seeing how Han and Holden performed in the race compared to the other teams, it became evident to me that they were potentially the weakest of all. Although the other teams had their fair share of ups and downs, they always managed to recover, knowing how important it was to catch up with the other contenders.

However, that was not the case with Han and Holden. Although they showed subtle improvement in the previous legs, they still could not keep up with the rest of their competitors. I believe the opportunity given to them was a disservice to the other teams, who had clearly and by a large margin defeated Han and Holden.

As soon as The Amazing Race episode started, Han and Holden, in my opinion, received a golden opportunity of being allowing to fly at the same time as the rest of the players. Since Han and Holden had finished the previous leg in second-to-last place, they had incurred a time disadvantage, allowing the frontrunners to fly before them.

However, after arriving at the airport, they realized that the schedule was arranged in such a way that all teams had to board the same flight. It allowed Han and Holden a fresh start by giving them the same playing field. Despite that, they could not maintain their momentum and fell behind after getting lost.

While I agree that non-eliminations create drama and entertainment for the viewers, I feel Han and Holden were not worthy of it because their performance over the last few legs had consistently been disappointing, and mostly due to their own mistakes. In my opinion, The Amazing Race wasted the non-elimination twist by introducing it at such a late stage in the contest.

I feel it could have been used during the Dubai leg, in which Jeff and Pops were eliminated. The father-son pair got eliminated after Pops failed to complete a footrace in time due to an old ankle injury. While speaking to Parade on April 10, 2025, Jeff said:

"So, coming on the race, the moment we landed in Hong Kong, his ankle was about the size of a grapefruit. After the first leg, and after doing all of that running, it was about the size of a cantaloupe, literally."

The Amazing Race pair was forced into a footrace against Nick and Mike after missing out on catching an important train. Thus, I believe Pops and Jeff were more deserving of the non-elimination leg because their loss was beyond their control. However, for Han and Holden, that was not the case. Netizens felt the same. One wrote:

While making the mozzarella twists, Han focused more on perfecting the shape, instead of getting them reviewed to see where they stood and what needed improvement. Despite being behind everyone else, Han refused to let go of her perfectionism. While speaking to the cameras, Han revealed she felt the burden of being perfect as the eldest daughter in an Asian household.

Although I understand her sentiment, I think she sabotaged their chances of catching up to the other players on The Amazing Race. It became more evident when the mozzarella expert approved most of their twists, making Han confess that she was overthinking it.

Phil Keoghan (Image via Getty)

Their performance deserved the last spot in the race. Consequently, had they been eliminated, it would have made complete sense. Although the non-elimination twist added excitement to the contest, I firmly believe it ended up in the hands of a team that was not worthy of it.

Only if The Amazing Race had introduced the twist earlier, better teams, like Pops and Jeff, who had lost because they got unlucky, could have stayed.

The Amazing Race season 37 is available to stream on Paramount+.

