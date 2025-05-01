"I'm gonna lose it" — The Amazing Race fans react to Carson struggling to make pizzas

The Amazing Race season 37 returned with another leg, where the teams raced against each other in Naples, Italy. Released on April 30, 2025, the episode saw the five remaining teams putting their best efforts to outperform each other and be the first to reach the Pit Stop. However, they faced many obstacles on their way. Carson almost jeopardized his team's chances by being unable to make pizzas.

Ad

In the latest episode, titled The Pizza de Résistance, the teams had to complete a Roadblock before heading to the Pit Stop to complete the leg. To finish the Roadblock, one member from each team had to make pizzas from scratch. Only after securing the chef's approval could they move on and prepare for arriving at the Pit Stop.

Carson volunteered to make the pizza but struggled to gain the chef's approval. Despite starting early compared to some of the other teams, Carson and his teammate, Jack, fell behind, putting themselves at risk of elimination.

Ad

Trending

The Amazing Race fans on X commented on Carson's performance, fearing it would eliminate him and Jack from the competition. While many expressed their nervousness watching Carson fail to make a pizza, others hoped it would not jeopardize their position in the contest.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"if Jack and Carson get taken out by pizza, I’m gonna lose it," a fan wrote.

"Jack & Carson…please DO NOT scare us like that again. Get back into the top 3!!" another fan commented.

"Carson lock in with your pizza making skills! (I think pizza guy hates him at this point)" a netizen tweeted.

Ad

Many fans of The Amazing Race worried that Carson's repeated failure to get the chef's approval would result in their elimination. However, Carson managed to complete the Roadblock in the nick of time.

"It is not that hard to make that pizza. Now cmon bro," a user reacted.

"Carson, no Detroit-style pizza in this challenge," a person commented.

"Phew, Carson got it! I was getting a little nervous there," another fan wrote.

Ad

"NOO CARSON AND JACK STAY WITH ME !!!" one user posted.

Other fans of The Amazing Race expressed a similar sentiment.

"The gaymers should’ve just put Jack on the pizza roadblock knowing Carson was bad at it & just hoped Carson could do the next leg’s roadblocks easily. Better the devil you know," a person reacted.

"I believe in you Carson you can do it," another netizen commented.

Ad

The Amazing Race stars Carson and Jack finish the Italy leg in fourth place

Ad

In one segment of the episode, the teams were tasked with making grocery deliveries, in which they had to deliver produce, sausage, and cheese to the balcony of a house using a bucket. By the time Crason and Jack finished making the deliveries, they were in third place, since Jonathan and Ana, and Brett and Mark were already ahead of them.

However, Carson and Jack's car, en route to their next challenge location, surpassed Jonathan and Ana's, making them the frontrunners. After arriving at Ristorante de Ettore, The Amazing Race team learned that they had to make a pizza from scratch to advance to the Pit Stop.

Ad

Ad

Carson opted to complete the task. Despite arriving before the other teams, Carson and Jack fell behind, as Carson struggled with perfecting the pizza. Ana finished first, followed by Brett and Alyssa. Consequently, Ana and Jonathan ended the leg in first place, Brett and Mark in second place, and Alyssa and Josiah in third place.

Meanwhile, the last-placed team, Han and Holden, arrived at the restaurant while Carson struggled. However, as Han started the task, Carson secured the chef's approval and headed to the Pit Stop with Jack. After a close race to the finish line, Carson and Jack finished in fourth place, putting Han and Holden at risk of elimination.

Ad

However, they survived eviction after The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan announced that the leg was a non-elimination leg.

Stream The Amazing Race on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More