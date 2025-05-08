"That was a waste" — The Amazing Race fans criticize Alyssa and Josiah's use of the Express Pass

The Amazing Race season 37 aired a new episode, Up the River Without a Joust, on May 7, 2025. The segment saw Alyssa and Josiah finally use their Express Pass after going back and forth, unsure if exhausting the advantage at this stage of the competition would benefit them. Despite being behind most of the teams in this week's segment, Alyssa and Josiah debated using the Pass.

However, once they realized that the team in last place had also caught up to them, they felt pressured and decided to use the Express Pass.

Episode 10 of The Amazing Race saw the five remaining teams race to the Pit Stop in Strasbourg, France. In one of the detour challenges, the players had to go to La Cloche a Fromage and correctly identify nine cheeses. Alyssa and Josiah struggled to complete the task, allowing their competitors to gain a lead on them.

All throughout the task, they debated using the Express Pass. Only after three teams had advanced and those in fifth place were catching on did Alyssa and Josiah decide to use it. The Amazing Race fans on X criticized Alyssa and Josiah for not using the Pass earlier. They called out the players for wasting the advantage by using it after allowing the others to take the lead.

"Using your express pass when 3 teams left before you and you could have used it before them to get 1st? That was a waste," a fan wrote.

"Whyyy would they use the express pass this late? U shoulda used it when everybody was STILL THERE ..that was such a waste," another fan commented.

"If you're going to use the Express Pass, then use it! Don't hang around debating it until all the other teams pass you," a netizen tweeted.

The Amazing Race fans were disappointed with how Alyssa and Josiah used the Express Pass.

"The absolute worst management of a fast pass I have ever seen," a user reacted.

"they played that express pass about as poorly as they could btw," a person commented.

"these people are p*ssing me off !!!! just use the stupid express pass," another fan wrote.

"YOU WAITED ALL THAT TIME TO USE THE EXPRESS PASS!?!?!?" one user posted.

Other fans of The Amazing Race expressed a similar sentiment.

"Josiah really scr*wed himself & Alissa over. They were neck-and-neck. That's high pressure. If they had just used the Express Path, that would've given them breathing room to be the ones exerting the pressure," a person reacted.

"Lawd I’m scared for the orange team this episode. They should’ve used the express pass for the cheese task in the beginning, it was a waste to use it that late," another netizen commented.

The Amazing Race star Josiah was skeptical about using the Express Pass

Before the cheese task, The Amazing Race teams had to compete in a water jousting contest. Alyssa and Josiah finished in second-to-last place, worried about others gaining a lead on them. However, when they arrived at the cheese shop along with Jonathan and Ana, they saw that the frontrunners, Han and Holden, and Carson and Jack, had yet to complete the task.

Consequently, they received an opportunity to consolidate their position in the race by finishing the task before the rest. However, the challenge was difficult to master. Alyssa immediately told Josiah about using the Express Pass, but he remained skeptical. In the meantime, the team in last place, Brett and Mark, also arrived at the cheese shop, making Josiah and Alyssa feel pressured.

Even after failing their first attempt, Josiah and Alyssa decided to give the task another try before using the Express Pass. Soon after, Han and Holden, Carson and Jack, and Jonathan and Ana completed the challenge and made their way to their next location. Even then, The Amazing Race stars Alyssa and Josiah chose to try again instead of using their advantage.

After Brett and Mark started to make progress, Alyssa and Josiah contemplated using it. While Josiah remained unsure, Alyssa believed they were wasting their time. After a brief discussion, they finally used the Express Pass and were allowed to head to their next location.

However, the Pass failed to give them much of an advantage because Brett and Mark completed the cheese task right afterwards, bringing them neck-to-neck with Alyssa and Josiah.

The Amazing Race fans criticized Alyssa and Josiah for misusing the advantage and allowing their competitors to advance in the competition.

Stream The Amazing Race only on Paramount+.

