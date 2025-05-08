Here's why I think The Amazing Race star Jonathan's treatment of Ana is now crossing a line

**Disclaimer: This The Amazing Race article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Ad

The Amazing Race season 37 is now inching closer to its finale with four teams remaining in the contest. Among them are Jonathan Towns and his wife, Ana Towns, who finished the French leg in third place, unlike Brett and Mark, who came in last place and were eliminated from the competition.

The May 7, 2025, episode titled, Up the River Without a Joust, saw the contestants race in Strasbourg, France, where they had to take on a number of challenges to advance to the Pit Stop. However, with stakes higher than ever, the participants knew they did not have the room or the privilege to make mistakes at this stage in the competition.

Ad

Trending

Although stressful, none of the other teams behaved like Jonathan did with his wife, Ana. The other teams, regardless of their position in the race, were respectful toward their partners, encouraging each other and owning mistakes as a unit. Jonathan, on the other hand, blamed Ana every time he thought they had fallen behind.

In the latest episode, Jonathan went so far as to accuse Ana of being a "terrible partner." When Jonathan opened up about his autism diagnosis, in an April 9 YouTube video, posted on his and Ana's channel (The Road Less Traveled), I had argued that he deserved some grace since he battled with a condition he was unaware of during filming, which, I felt, might have provoked his emotions.

Ad

However, watching his treatment of Ana worsen with every episode, compelled me to change my opinion. Although I agree that his condition serves as a catalyst and influences his behavior, it cannot be used every time as an excuse to justify and overlook his demeanor. While it may provide context, it cannot right his wrongdoings. I firmly believe Jonathan has crossed lines he should not have.

The Amazing Race star Jonathan needs to realize that he and Ana are a team

Ad

Jonathan secured his spot under the limelight early in The Amazing Race when he yelled at Ana, commanding her to do things a certain way and stop crying while blaming her for every task in which they performed badly. Never once has Jonathan realized that he and Ana are part of the same team and that both are responsible for their losses and wins, not just Ana.

It has now become a trend that whenever they struggle with a certain challenge or fall behind the pack, Jonathan automatically points a finger at Ana, venting his frustration onto her. He begins scrutinizing and nitpicking her performance to find where she could have thrown them off track.

Ad

In the latest episode of The Amazing Race, the contestants had to identify and correctly name nine types of cheeses to move on to the next phase of the competition. Han and Holden, and Carson and Jack managed to complete the task after multiple attempts, while Jonathan and Ana finished shortly afterwards.

The teams then headed to the Strasbourg Cathedral for their next clue. While driving to the cathedral, Jonathan and Ana struggled with navigation, which put them behind the two teams mentioned before. When Ana, who was driving, asked Jonathan if they should stop and ask someone for directions since he was not navigating, Jonathan said he had to "take over everything."

Ad

Ad

Ana clarified that she did everything exactly how he wanted it, but Jonathan argued that she must have "messed up." Ana tried to uplift his mood by saying they were "good," but The Amazing Race star remained unconvinced as he nodded his head in disapproval in the backseat.

This incident in itself shows how disrespectful Jonathan was toward Ana. In the YouTube video where he opened up about his diagnosis, Jonathan shared that he had outbursts whenever he felt not in control of things. Due to his autism, he preferred following a routine and remaining in control of external factors.

Ad

Consequently, I understand why he felt he needed to "take over" everything, but at the same time, it does not justify why he assumed his wife had "messed up." Moreover, it was the tone and attitude with which he addressed Ana that, in my opinion, was out of line.

Later, when they arrived at the cathedral, Ana told Jonathan that he was being "mean" to her. However, instead of owning up to it, he said:

Ad

"You're a terrible partner. You're gonna get us eliminated. It's not funny. Just be quiet."

Ad

The Amazing Race star not only blatantly criticized his wife but did so in the presence of other people who must have heard what he said. I believe it is one of the meanest things someone can say to their partner, who is equally overwhelmed by the race.

While his condition may provide a context for his behavior, it will never overturn the fact that he misbehaved with Ana. His wrongdoings remain as his wrongdoings, irrespective of his personal battles.

Ad

After this week's episode of The Amazing Race, I firmly believe that Jonathan has reached a new low and crossed lines he should not have, especially with his partner.

The Amazing Race is available to stream on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More