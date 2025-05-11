The Amazing Race season 38: Everything we know so far

Since its 2001 debut on CBS, The Amazing Race has been airing for over 20 years. 14 new pairs of racers raced around the world in season 37, which premiered earlier this year in March. Season 38 of of The Amazing Race is ahead of schedule thanks to CBS.

As part of the 2025–2026 TV season, the network has formally granted the venerable series an early renewal for its 38th edition. The much anticipated show is said to have a Big Brother theme and include a number of contestants from the network's other popular reality shows.

With season 37 ending recently, fans only have to wait a little while longer, as the show is expected to air in the Fall 2025.

The Amazing Race season 38 will premiere at its regular time slot on Wednesday at 9:30 pm ET, following Survivor, CBS stated in May 2025. A precise premiere date hasn't been revealed yet, though.

What can fans expect from The Amazing Race season 38?

In an Instagram video (seen above), Phil Keoghan, the host of the show, gives fans a hint by saying, "They are out of the house," followed by a key emoji, which seems like a clear reference to the Big Brother franchise.

Although the official cast list is not out yet, many pairs have been sighted by fans, as the show is filmed publicly. Based on the list of people seen filming so far, the reality stars reportedly competing are:

BB26's Angela Murray with her daughter Lexi.

BB26's Chelsie Baham with her father, Jack.

BB26's Rubina Bernabe and her sister Kristine.

Tucker Des Lauriers with his brother, Eric, from BB26.

BB25's Izzy Gleicher and her fiancé, Paige.

BB25's Jag Bains and his brother, Jas. BB23's

Kyland Young and BB24's Taylor Hale.

BB24's Matt Turner and his spouse, Megan.

BB24's Joseph Abdin and his brother, Adam.

BB23's Hannah Chaddha and Simone, her sister.

BB12 and BB22's Enzo Palumbo and his brother Giacomo.

BB21's Kat Dunn and her partner, Alex.

BB18's Natalie Negrotti and Stephanie, her sister.

In February 2025, Big Brother season 22 contestant Janelle Pierzina went on the social media platflorm X, to say that she was requested to join the cast but declined for financial reasons.

“I had to say no due to money. Reality TV is an expensive hobby at this point if the show doesn’t pay. Good luck to the teams participating. I will be rooting for all of you!!!” she wrote.

Big Brother 23 contestant Xavier Prather replied under Janelle's post, revealing that him and Danielle Reyes of Big Brother 3 declined offers for the same reason.

“@DaniHenReyes and I were in the mix as well, but chose not to for this exact reason. Can’t wait to see BB alums back on our screens and crossing over into another CBS show!” he commented.

The host

As always, Phil Keoghan will be hosting the show. Since its debut in 2001, Phil, a seasoned television personality from New Zealand, has presented the series.

He has traveled to more than 50 countries while hosting The Amazing Race.

Filming for season 38 of The Amazing Race reportedly started on March 17, 2025, and concluded on April 9, 2025.

The starting line of the season is supposedly in Hoorn, Netherlands, as announced on Instagram and the teams were observed filming there in March 2025.

The full race roster has not yet been made public. According to reports, they also visited Italy, Croatia, Romania, and the Czech Republic.

Catch up on season 37 of The Amazing Race on on Paramount+ and catch the season 38 premiere later this year.

